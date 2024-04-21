‘She Was Really Afraid of Him’: Donald Trump Jr. Recalls Attending ‘Cool’ Parties With Diddy and Raises Questions About Kim Porter’s Death 

In his heyday, Donald Trump Jr. used to party with the cool kids, and according to a recent interview, that includes Sean “Diddy” Combs and Kim Porter, the latter of whom he believes may not have died from pneumonia as it has been previously reported.

Perhaps as a promotion for his father’s 2024 presidential campaign, Trump Jr. extended an invitation to DJ Aakademiks for an exclusive live chat broadcast from the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, FL. During the sitdown, the topic of Sean Combs came up, in which Trump Jr. quickly went down memory lane.

When discussing the Bad Boy executive and his relation to politics, Akademiks began, “[Diddy] spearheaded the whole ‘Vote or Die’ movement and he’s kind of been politics adjacent. Him and your father must have had relationships, or whatever.”

“They did for a long time,” said Trump Jr. “and then he went full leftist.”

Donald Trump Jr. Recalls Attending ‘Cool’ Parties With Diddy and Raises Questions About Kim Porter’s Death (Photos: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images; J. Strauss/FilmMagic)

Trump continued, “I sort of grew up in that world. I grew up in New York. Before politics, I used to get invited to all the cool person’s parties. I was there.”

When asked if he had ever heard anything, Trump revealed that he hadn’t gone to any of Diddy’s infamous “Freak Offs,” and while he had heard gossip, he had not witnessed anything directly.

Some of the rumors Trump Jr. had heard revealed around Kim Porter, Diddy’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of 3 of his children, Christian, Jessie James, and D’Lila Combs. Porter died in 2018 of lobar pneumonia, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. However, Trump is skeptical about Porter’s cause of death.

“My ex-wife [Vanessa] actually, she was a model in New York, and she was really good friends with Kim Porter, who was Diddy’s wife,” he said to the gossip podcaster, adding with air quotes, “The 47-year-old that died from pneumonia.”

Trump Jr. mentioned that his ex-girlfriend had confided in him that Porter had expressed fear of Combs.

He said after Porter died, Vanessa suspected foul play.

“She called me and like, ‘Something’s up with that dude. Kim used to tell me that it was bad. It was really bad.’ There was a lot of weird s—t goin’ on… She was really afraid of him … and this goes back years.”

According to Trump, Jr., he never thought to connect the dots until the recent allegations came out and said that Porter was always “in fear of something happening.”

“Not many 47-year-olds die of pneumonia,” he said with a hint of suspicion, adding that there were text messages to support his claim. “I’m not trying to fuel any type of rumors. But that’s a conversation I had.”

Diddy has been under a microscope since his ex-girlfriend died, with many including Al B. Sure!, the father of her eldest son, suggesting her death was a result of foul play.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, the R&B singer wrote, “The morning of the @soultrainawards @BET pre production @jessecollinsent #AlBeez around the [world] I just found this footage from the morning I learned of @LadyKP’s aka #KimPorters murder and how it ripped the soul from my physical body. I was on my way to film the pre show packages for the #BETAwards with @tishacampbellmartin & @tichinaarnold when I receive a call from PR icon #QueenieDonaldson asking me if I was ok and did I hear the news.”

He continued, “I had no clue. I do know very clearly that #Kimberly didn’t just check out all of a sudden over neumonía. That’s some bulls—t. Really? This is where I get in trouble. We just celebrated our son @Quincy’s new deal and Christmas special with @Netflix, and she was in fantastic health as well laughing seeing me and @Diddy’s mutual exchange at the theater. I’m going to leave it here.”

Fans want Kim Porter’s death case reopened after Al B. Sure! suggests she was murdered, Kimora Lee Simmons issues cryptic response to Diddy’s legal troubles. (Photos: @ladykp/Instagram, @kimoraleesimmons/Instagram)

Kimora Lee Simmons also thinks that something foul happened to her friend. After Diddy settled his civil suit with Cassie and whispers of other lawsuits started to float, the Baby Phat founder posted an Instagram story that read, “As you sow, so shall you reap,” which many believed was a swipe at the Bad Boy CEO.