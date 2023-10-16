‘Diddy Don’t Play’: Tommy Davidson Says Diddy Once Left a Guy Crying After He Punched Him In the Face While He was Working as His Assistant

Tommy Davidson said Sean “Diddy” Combs has always moved like a boss even before he became one.

Davidson was a recent guest on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast, where the comedian shared stories about some of the adventures he had during his heyday in the ‘90s.

Tommy Davidson says that Diddy punched a guy in the face while he was his assistant. (Photo:@therealtommycat/Instagram; @diddy/Instagram)

One of these stories was about the time he almost got into it with Will Smith for kissing his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, during the filming of the 1998 movie “Woo.”

Davidson told Sharpe another story about an incident with a ’90s rap icon, but this time it didn’t end with cooler heads prevailing. He said back during the filming of his 1991 movie “Strictly Business,” Diddy was his assistant.

The “In Living Color” star described Diddy back then as “a hard worker, smart as a whip,” and there for all of his needs. Davidson said that he knew Diddy was going to be somebody, but he never could have forecast his current success. He said the first thing Diddy told him was to get rid of his widow’s peak, but he didn’t listen. Davidson said he ended up looking like “a vampire with a shark fin” on his head.

The “Booty Call” star said that Diddy was a “cool kid,” but he also wasn’t to be played with. “I saw him bust one of the big union dudes in the face,” Davidson said, “because the union dude was up on him. He tried to warn him.”

The 59-year-old said the dispute between the man who became Bad Boy Records CEO and the union worker started after Diddy tried to unload some luggage from a car for him. Davidson said Diddy was arguing with the man, who was adamant that he had to “get it out of here until he went at him. “The big dude lunged, and he went BOW,” as he mimicked Diddy punching the man.

He said that the “Act Bad” rapper caught the man in the “corner of the corner, corner, corner, corner, corner” of his eye, and the union worker ended up looking like Denzel Washington during his emotional scene in the war film “Glory,” how a single tear dropped from his face.

“It was like Denzel was getting wiped in ‘Glory’ and the tear came out that side,” said Davidson.

Denzel Washington in “Glory” (1989) pic.twitter.com/asquRjxN9Z — 247 Live Culture (@247LC) September 25, 2022

The “Gotta Move On” rapper ended up being arrested and booked and allegedly called Davidson for help to get out of jail.

Davidson said that he went to the jail and found out they let Diddy out on his “personal recognizance,” which means that he didn’t have to pay any bail because he promised to show back up to court.

He added that Diddy has never forgotten him and that they are still somewhat close. Davidson sang his praises as he said, “He’s gone to a whole ‘nother level.” The pair has been seen in some of the same places ever since they first met in 1991, but Davidson said he wishes they could talk more.