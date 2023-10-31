‘Midget Bangs Stole the Show’: Beyoncé Fans Point Out Their Favorite Looks After a Group of Women Go Viral for Duplicating Her Outfits In Halloween-Themed Party

Halloween is a time for people to test their creativity and put on their best costume get-up, and that’s exactly what this group of ladies did for their Beyoncé-themed gathering.

A group of ladies recently went viral for putting together a Halloween party to honor the multifaceted superstar. In a video, which has spread online like wildfire, the women can be seen putting their own spin on some of Yoncé’s most iconic looks over the years.

A group of friends put together a Beyoncé-inspired Halloween party. (Pictured: @seekingnirvanaa/X)

The 43-second clip begins off strong with a woman in a gold sequined dress and a large blond afro opening up the door, inspired by the “Cuff It” singer’s debut solo single “Work It Out.” It was released in 2002 from the film, “Austin Powers in Goldmember,” which Bey starred in as Cleopatra.

Next came a woman who impressively mimicked one of Beyoncé’s African-inspired outfits from her 2019 hit single “Brown Skin Girl.” A few other notable outfits consisted of her basic tank top and short set from her “Crazy in Love” video, a creative intergalactic spin on the 2022 song “Alien Superstar,” and a hilarious recreation of Yoncé’s infamous 2014 fringe bangs.

There was even a duo of ladies dressed in camouflage, which paid homage to the “Survivor” music with her record-breaking girl group Destiny’s Child. In the party of brown women, one white woman can be seen included with the group. She sported a ladies’ referee outfit that seemingly referenced Beyoncé’s promo shots for her groundbreaking 2013 Super Bowl performance.

“Our @Beyonce Themed Halloween Party,” one of the women tweeted on X. The video was soon shared on a Beyoncé fan account @Beyoncepress who wrote, “.@Beyonce themed Halloween party! THEY SERVED!”

Many social media users appeared to be impressed by the unique idea and didn’t hesitate to point out their favorite looks. One user wrote, “Midget bangs stole the show,” and shared a side-by-side photo of the costume and Yoncé’s original look.

midget bangs stole the show >>> pic.twitter.com/vqmrbFF2E1 — G E M 🪶 (@GLAMbiana) October 22, 2023

Another person penned, “Gold dress & bangs won lol,” while one other tweet read, “Work It Out, bangs and Hold Up seem to be the only ones that understood the assignment.”

Beyoncé has lived many lives throughout her time in the music industry. Over the years, the megastar stunted in several ensembles from either music videos, interviews, concerts, or visual albums that are now considered staple looks.

While the ladies’ video has made an abundance of noise online, the 42-year-old hasn’t yet spoken out about their Beyoncé-themed gathering.