‘Martin Raised All of Us’: Martin Lawrence and Desi Banks’ Link Up for Classic ‘Martin’ Moment Has Fans and Celebs Cracking Up, ‘Jerome’s In the House’

Comedian Martin Lawrence recently had a moment with up-and-coming funnyman Desi Banks that seemed to be the moment of Banks’ summer.

Banks shared the link-up with his 8.4 million Instagram followers, accompanied by a lengthy detail of how he felt hanging out with the legend.

“Man This Was A Crazy Moment For Me. Growing Up As A Kid Being Inspired and watching a real Legend @martinlawrence now getting the chance to meet him get game and have the possibility to be able to work with him is beyond a God Blessing,” he wrote in part.

The “Haunted Trail” actor said it allowed him to know he was on the “right path” and on the road to his “purpose.” Banks even introduced his idol to the “Big Mama” in his family.

“He even spoke with my grandma on the phone and she told him how I use to sit in front of the TV and how them shows raised me watching him. God Is Good, only the beginning let’s keep it pushing,” he said.

The video he posted was of the two doing Lawrence’s iconic “Jerome” bit from his ’90s show “Martin.” He even ended his post “Look At The White Shoes!!!” a staple in the character’s signature outfit.

Comedian Kev On Stage was one of the first to respond and said, “I ain’t never been jealous of you. But I am today.”

Other fans chimed in with the same level of joy.

“It’s gold when u get to meet your idols. Happy for I bro.”

“This made me laugh w Pureness. Love black culture.”

“Man I’m happy as hell for you my brother. Martin raised all of us.”

“Everybody talking about how old he look, I’m thinking about how high this man is.”

“Passing the torch.”

If Lawrence is passing the torch, then Banks is ready to take it and run. Currently, the comedian is traveling around the country on his The Purpose Chaser Tour. The stand-up dates started on Aug. 18 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and will end in Charlotte on New Year’s Eve.