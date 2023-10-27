‘Imagine Being Picked Up Like a Toddler At 53’: Kirk Franklin Fans In Stitches After His Bodyguard Had to Pick Him Up After He Jumped Off Stage

Kirk Franklin had a hilarious moment with his security guard while on tour.

The 53-year-old is a part of “The Reunion Tour,” along with Tye Tribbett, The Clark Sisters, David and Tamela Mann, and Israel Houghton. The group of gospel legends are currently in the middle of their national tour performing their greatest hits. But Franklin is the only one going viral at the moment, and it’s not because of his chart-topping music.

During what social media users identified as an Oct. 22 tour stop in Washington, D.C., Franklin got down off the raised stage in front of the crowd while his choir performed an upbeat version of his 1997 hit record “Stomp.” He walked to the side of the stage flanked by a security guard, and as he held his hand up his other security guard, who was on the stage, pulled him up.

Kirk Franklin was yanked up on stage by his security guard and fans are dying laughing. (Photo: @kirkfranklin/Instagram)

The songwriter was singing, “GP, are you with m—,” when the security guard hoisted him up without any effort at all. Franklin clutched his chest as if he needed a moment to comprehend how fast everything had happened. He started to say, “GP, are you with me?” again, but he couldn’t stop himself from laughing into the mic.

The act shocked many including another man on stage whose jaw dropped as soon as Franklin’s feet hit the stage.

But they weren’t the only ones laughing, as fans who watched the video clip cackled over how his security guard easily lifted up the 5-foot-5 superstar. One fan said, “Imagine being picked up like a toddler as a 50-year-old man,” while another said, “This is what they meant in the bible by ‘Lift your brother up.’”

Another person who commented on the clip tagged the security guard and said, “@b.amie1984 bro you are famous now lol.” The man, whose name is Brandon Amie, replied, “I hate it so bad..[laughing emojis].”

Fans were saying the clip of Franklin getting lifted up might become the next viral meme. This wouldn’t be his first foray into meme territory, as he has been the focus of one for almost a decade.

For years, fans have joked that Kirk Franklin and Florida rapper Plies look like the same person. Fans claim the resemblance became even more uncanny after Plies, real name Algernod Lanier Washington, removed his gold grills in 2021.

Franklin finally acknowledged the resemblance during an Oct. 25 episode of “The Morning Hustle.” When he entered the radio station for his interview, he was greeted with a digital board that had his name on it next to Plies’ face. Franklin took it all in good fun as he laughed it off and then posed next to the picture.

The topic of Franklin and Plies came up during the interview, and the gospel musician said that he and the “Ran Off on the Plug Twice” rapper have already tried to connect on a project. Franklin said, “He and I were talking last year, we were going to do something for the community down in Miami about a year ago.”

He said that the two have had conversations about trying to do something positive for the community. Franklin said that their schedules haven’t allowed for anything yet, but when they get the chance he would love to connect with him.