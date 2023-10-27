Black & Streaming: From ‘By Deception’ to ‘Stay Out,’ Here Are 12 Spooky Films and Series to Watch on Destah, BET+ and More Streaming Platforms

Spooky season is among us and Halloween is just days away. But you don’t have to wait to get a head start on binge-watching scary movies. If you aren’t going to a costume party, going pumpkin picking, or lighting lanterns this weekend, you’re likely at home eating and passing out candy to door knockers as they come by.

This week’s What to Watch list features films and series from Netflix, Hulu, Peacock, and ABS’ own streaming platform Destah.

For those looking for a wild and disturbingly creative horror films, tune into “By Deception” and “Stay Out,” which has themes similar to “Get Out,” and “Dark Tresor,” a movie about vampire prostitutes.

Actor Marquis Ransom as David Harrison in “By Deception” and Kareem J. Grimes as Donovan Jones in “Stay Out. (Photos: @destah; @bet+/Instagram)

Horror buffs looking for a bit of comedy with their scares can watch “BOO2! A Madea Halloween,” or the new movie, “The Blackening.” History buffs may take an interest in 1942’s “Lucky Ghost,” but if you need mystery, murder and suspense, four seasons of “The Family Business” series are available now.

Need some help? Check out this week’s list of spooky, scary, or Halloween-themed films and series to watch on streaming platforms this weekend.

Destah

By Deception (2022) Have you seen Jordan Peele’s “Get Out“? Well, this mystery film isn’t that, but it does follow a promising novelist who begins to hallucinate and see murder everywhere, even in his own home. The movie starring rising actor Marquis Ransom has a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 6.4 out of 10 rating on IMBD.com.

Dark Tresor (2020) This sci-fi thriller follows a detective who meets a gang of vampire prostitutes while investigating the disappearance of women and the murders of high-profile men in the Dallas area. The script is wildly creative and the ending has a surprise that you’ll never see coming. The Richard Davis film stars Jamila Marie, Nicholas Andrew Rice, Nicole Holt, Patrick Lescarbeau, and more.

Lucky Ghost (1942) Two men down on their luck come into some heavy cash, a car, and clothes after beating a rich man in a dice game. This nostalgic film has an all-Black cast including Mantan Moreland, who was a successful Black actor and comedian at the time. Some characters appear to have supernatural abilities, while others are ghosts helping to swindle the two men out of what they’ve earned. As a warning, the unapologetic movie does play into racial stereotypes by featuring misogynistic language and bits about chicken stealing.

Netflix

The Fall of the House of Usher (2023) This limited series stars Malcolm Goodwin from “American Gangster,” and “Mech-X4, and acting veteran Carl Lumby. There’s suspense, mystery, and lots of gruesome scenes in the family drama that highlights their fall after having every opportunity you could think of offered to them. Each episode is named after a title from 19th century author Edgar Allen Poe. As each episode progresses, more and more of their family tree heads for demise.

The Family Business (2018) The popular series that began five years ago is preparing for its fifth season to be released later this year. But now is the perfect time to binge-watch the first four seasons. It's hard to list the entire cast because the show has had some unexpected cast members who showcase their acting skills in a positive way. The show's stars include Sean Ringgold, Brelyn Evans, Christian Keyes, Sheila E., KJ Smith from "Sistas," Darrin Henderson, and, of course, acting GOATs like Clifton Powell, Ernie Hudson and Valarie Pettiford.

Peacock

BOO2! A Madea Halloween (2017) Tyler Perry‘s beloved character Madea plays no games in this hilarious horror comedy as she and her friends, Aunt Bam and Hattie, bombard a college Halloween party at a frat house. It serves as a sequel to the 2016 movie, but fans seem to like the sequel much more based on the storyline. “I really liked that Tyler Perry was able to incorporate his ‘family values’ into a humorous and quite scary Halloween movie with plot twists and ‘an ending’… that I found completely unexpected and quite brilliant!” wrote one person on IMBD.com.

BET+

Stay Out (2023) A man returns home to take care of his late aunt and uncle’s property, which is allegedly haunted. He quickly learns that his uncle, Black landowner Rufus Jones, who practices Black magic, was murdered in a sundown town by two white men. But Jones’ nephew was given strict orders to “Leave this place” by a masked man who disappeared in the dark. And now his uncle’s spirit is using him to avenge his death.

The Despaired (2023) A mysterious letter is found by a grieving mail carrier following the death of her husband. The letter seemingly brings him back to life, but she must make three sacrifices before he’s vanished for good. The movie’s cast list includes Denise Boutte from “Meet the Brown, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Drew Sidora, TC Carson, Jason Louder, and former NFL player turned actor Stevie Baggs.

God’s Grace: The Sheila Johnson Story (2023) Sidora also stars in this film alongside for “RHOA” star Demetria McKinney, another actress from one of Tyler Perry’s series. The original film was inspired by the real-life story of Sheila Marie Johnson, a revered servicewoman and breast cancer survivor. Her diagnosis forced her to retire in her early 40s, but she continues to use her platform to support and empower others in the Black community who battle with the same disease.

Amazon Prime

Susie Searches (2023) Actress Kiersey Clemons plays the Black female lead in this mystery film about an awkward yet curious college student named Susie who hosts a true crime podcast. In an attempt to build up her popularity, she helps local detectives solve the mysterious death of a male student. It’s a twisted tale of her helping others until someone discovers a secret about her.

Apple TV

The Blackening (2023) Ever watched a horror film with a predominately Black cast and couldn’t stop laughing? Well, this film is just that! It follows a group of friends who decide to get away for a weekend trip but end up trapped in a cabin using their street sense and learned knowledge to stay alive. The star-studded cast includes “Empire” star Grace Byers, “Snowfall’s Melvin Gregg, Sinqua Walls from “Power” and Antoinette Robertson from “Dear White People.” They bring the laughs but these comedians — Jay Pharoah, Yvonne Orji, X Mayo, and Jermaine Fowler — bring the jokes to make your belly hurt.