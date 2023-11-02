‘Please Be Black’: Fans Want to Know Who’s the Mystery Man Spotted Walking Arm In Arm with Jodie Turner-Smith Weeks After Announcing Divorce from Joshua Jackson

Actress Jodie Turner-Smith was recently spotted with a mystery man at a Halloween party amid her pending divorce from actor Joshua Jackson. Though fans are happy to see the actress back on the scene, many were just thrilled to see her alongside a melanated man again.

According to Page Six, Turner-Smith was seen walking arm in arm with the mystery date while attending Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber’s annual Casamigos Halloween Party in Los Angeles on Oct. 27.

Jodie Turner-Smith attends Vas J. Morgan and Michael Braun’s Halloween party in Los Angeles on Oct. 28, 2023. (Photo: @21metgala / X)

The 37-year-old wore a schoolgirl costume, complete with a plaid mini skirt and white knee-high socks. The actress was also spotted with the mystery man the following evening at Vas J. Morgan and Michael Braun’s annual Halloween celebration in L.A. sporting a cow costume.

A photo was shared on X with the caption, “Jodie Turner-Smith steps out for round two of fun as she attends a Halloween Party in West Hollywood.”

Fans were excited to see Turner-Smith out and about after her soon-to-be ex was seen frolicking with actress Lupita Nyong’o at a concert on Oct. 18.

“Please be black,” replied one fan on X.

Jodie Turner-Smith steps out for round two of fun as she attends a Halloween Party in West Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/JBitSbymOQ — @21metgala (@21metgala) October 29, 2023

Unfortunately, hopes were quickly dashed after learning that the mystery man turned out to be her brother, Brandon Antonio Giovanni Smith, who undoubtedly supports his sister during her pending divorce from Jackson.

Jodie Turner-Smith walks arm-in-arm with mystery man following Joshua Jackson split https://t.co/laVhD9Kv6P pic.twitter.com/eiU19W5Cs1 — Page Six (@PageSix) October 29, 2023

Turner-Smith filed for a divorce from the 45-year-old “Dawson’s Creek” actor in a Los Angeles Superior Court on Oct. 2. The couple began dating in 2018 and were married in August of 2019. They share a 3-year-old daughter, Juno. The “Queen and Slim” star listed the couple’s date of separation as Sept. 13 and cited “irreconcilable differences” as her reason for the split. The former duo reportedly met while attending Usher’s 40th birthday party.

