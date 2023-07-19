‘He Took Her to McDonald’s’: Chad Johnson Says He Would Never Spend $300 on a First Date, Fans Bring Up His First One with Fiancée Sharelle Rosado

Former NFL wide receiver Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson slammed the idea of spending a few hundred dollars on a first date.

The 45-year-old was asked what’s the appropriate amount of money to spend on a first date while speaking with Angie Lolo for his podcast “Talk That Shhh.” The hosts stated that he was told by “a lot of girls” that $300 was a good amount, but Johnson objected.

Sharelle Rosado and Chad “Ochocinco: Johnson. (Photo: @sharellerosado/Instagram.)

“$300 what? American dollars? B—h, please,” said Johnson. “On who? On the first date? For what?”

The former NFL player, who has a reputed net worth of $15 million, went on to say that he would not spend that much money on a first date, explaining that he is “extremely cheap” and “financially conscious.”

Lolo then noted that Johnson has a lot of money, to which he replied, “Yes. And I’m gonna save it, which is why a $300 date ain’t never happening, because what am I paying for actually?”

Lolo shared a video of their conversation on TikTok, which he captioned, “What is a good amount of money to spend on the first date? Relationship & Financial advice from @ochocinco ! 85 said tune into Talk That Shhh.”

The video was also shared on Twitter, where fans brought up Johnson’s first date with his now fiancée Sharelle Rosado.

Back in January, Johnson told the story of how he took the “Selling Tampa” star to McDOnald’s on their first date during an appearance on “Club Shay Shay” with Shannon Sharpe.

He believes that the first time you meet a person, you are actually meeting a characterized version of them; therefore, he wanted to take note of Rosado’s true personality. Instead of staking her to a fancy restaurant and spending lots of money, he took her to McDonald’s and was pleasantly surprised by her response.

“Anytime you meet somebody, what you meet is their representative. Every time. It’s never the real person,” he recalled. “First date, we went to McDonald’s. She started ordering before I even pulled up to the thing …. Man, I was in love.”

Johnson shared that when they first met, the real estate broker told him, “Listen, I don’t need you I want you” — something he’s never heard from a woman before.

Fans reacted to his latest remarks, though some didn’t believe him when he said he wouldn’t spend $300 on a first date. Others brought up Rosado as well as other women from his past.

“He took her to McDonald’s on there first date. Stated it on a podcast,” replied one person.

“Ocho cinco taking em to McDonald’s fr iykyk,” noted another fan.

“Hate when these dudes LIE. He was dating a high earning real-estate agent and Evelyn Lozada,” replied a third individual. “I’m sure he spent at least $300 on a date.”

Johnson went on to say that any woman who expects a man to drop $300 on a first date is a liability. “Let’s call a spade a spade,” he said, adding that some men would continue to spend that kind of money to reach their end goal.

The retired athlete and Rosado began dating in 2020, and she gave birth to their daughter, Serenity ‘Hurricane’ Paula Johnson, in January 2022. He proposed to the reality star earlier this year and expressed plans to have a destination wedding in the Bahamas. It can be inferred that Johnson likes to spend money but only on the woman he loves.