‘The Race to 36’: NBA Veteran Rick Fox Enters the Draft to Become the 36th Man on Brittany Renner’s Sex Roster

Former Los Angeles Laker Rick Fox wants to help pad Brittany Renner’s stats and become the 36th man on her roster.

Renner broke the internet on Sept. 27 when she appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast. During their highly energetic interview, Renner began to talk about the double standards between a man’s and a woman’s body count.

The social media influencer compared her dating pool to Derek Jeter’s, saying that he was celebrated for how many women he dated. When Sharpe called her dating pool “expansive,” Renner disagreed, highlighting that she had sex with 35 men.

“Expansive?” Renner said, defensively, “I’ve had sex with 35 guys,” she responded.

This sent Sharpe as well as social media into a frenzy. Viewers debated whether Renner’s body count was lower or higher than they thought it would be while some users accused the socialite of lying about the number of men with whom she’s slept.

Sharpe tried to get Renner to expand on her so-called body count number, to which Renner replied, “Don’t worry ’bout it, unless you tryna worry bout it.” However, by the looks of his latest post, Rick Fox is “tryna worry ’bout it.”

The basketball player turned actor took to social media site X to ask Sharpe some follow-up questions about Renner’s taste in men.

Fox wrote, “Hey @ShannonSharpe so many questions When she says “BLACK” where do you think she draws the line?”

This was in reference to Renner saying that she can’t see herself “respecting anyone who’s not Black.”

Hey @ShannonSharpe so many questions 🤦🏽‍♂️When she says “BLACK” where do you think she draws the line? 🖐🏻🖐🏼🖐🏽🖐🏾🖐🏿 ~ I’m just asking for all the one-drop brothers and sisters out there who are aspiring to be #36 – #50 #OneDropRule #RaceInAmerica #TheRaceTo36 #HalfABill https://t.co/n9Ar9C6dhd — Rick Fox (@RickFox) September 28, 2023

Fox continued, “I’m just asking for all the one-drop brothers and sisters out there who are aspiring to be #36 – #50”

Fox signed off his tweet with the hashtags “#OneDropRule #RaceInAmerica #TheRaceTo36 and #HalfABill”

It didn’t take long before social media users found Fox’s tweet and teased him for shooting his shot at Renner.

“She said don’t worry bout it unless you trying to worry about it. Rick say he worried about it lol.”

“I love that this response is both freaky and inclusive.”

“Lmao rick always been a shooter.”

Lmao rick always been a shooter pic.twitter.com/gy3ntAAkR6 — #FREELOSTBOI (@AKAGTAE) September 28, 2023

Fox wasn’t the only one who had a funny response to Renner’s confession. Plies also weighed in on the subject, saying that 35 sex partners isn’t as many as people made it seem.

The “Ran Off on da Plug Twice” rapper made a post saying, “35 Ain’t That Many!! That’s Like $35 Worth Of Gas Bih!! That’s Just A 1/4 Tank Of Gas!!!! Shiiiddddd U Got A lot Left!!!!!! 35 That’s A In The Middle Number!! That Like Being 35 Years Old! U In Your Prime Bih!!!”

This is definitely not the end of the conversation. As more people watch the interview, more commenters come in with their beliefs on what is a good number of people with whom to have relations. Sharpe even came back out after the interview and said, “To be fair, I counted and I have about 35 contacts in my phone.”