‘I See More of Future’s Son Than I Do His Own’: Fans Accuse Russell Wilson of ‘Trolling’ Ciara’s Ex Following Another ‘Father-Son’ Post of Him and Lil Future

Fans have called out Russell Wilson for seemingly trolling his wife’s ex, rapper Future, ahead of his 40th birthday.

Come Nov. 20, Future will hit a new milestone. However, it seems like his and singer Ciara‘s son, Future Zahir Wilburn, and Wilson continue to hit many milestones in their own personal relationship.

The Denver Broncos quarterback and the 9-year-old were spotted enjoying some quality “father-son time” together at the Denver Nuggets-Utah Jazz game on Monday, Oct. 30. Wilson uploaded a selfie of him and Future smiling from ear to ear on several of his social media platforms.

Fans say Russell Wilson was ‘trolling’ rapper Future with ‘Father Son time’ photos of himself and Lil Future. (Pictured: @DangeRussWilson/Twitter)

In the photo, little Future could be seen decked out in Denver Nuggets apparel, as his head leaned closely to his stepfather’s.

Wilson’s caption remained the same on all of his platforms, with the words, “The Best Times. Father Son time! Best Recovery Ever.”

In a now-expired video shared on Wilson’s IG story, Future can be seen dribbling the basketball for a few seconds before passing it back to the referee. “Handles on Point” was written over the video.

The Shade Room uploaded a screenshot of Wilson’s father-and-son photo onto its page, where a few commenters appeared to find the doting dad’s caption as a shady message toward his biological father.

One person wrote, “Future and Russell troll each other in different ways cuz this n—a know he finna get dissed.” There was another comment that read, “I know it’s genuine, but at this point I def feel like he’s trolling. I see more of Futures son than I do his own. Don’t come at me. Just pointing it out.”

In addition to his stepson Future Wilson also has two biological children who he shares with his wife of seven years. He and the beloved singer welcomed their now 6-year-old daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson, in 2017 and announced the birth of their 3-year-old son, Win Harrison Wilson, in 2020.

Nearly three months ago, the Wilsons announced that their adorable family of five was expanding to a family of six, in a stunning silhouette-style pregnancy reveal.

Despite the pushback Wilson faced, an array of individuals defended his name by reminding folks about how long the “3BRAND” clothing line creator has been in Future’s life.

The Wilson 5 (+1)



2023 Training Camp – Year 12 pic.twitter.com/Nmec9NS3L1 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) August 14, 2023

One of those commenters wrote, “Nah that’s this man SON. Y’all gotta remember, Russ came into his mom life since before he could walk . This the only man he seen consistently since day 1. That’s his SON.”

This isn’t the first time Wilson has been accused of trolling the Atlanta native. In July, he shared a photo of him and young Future on the football field with the hashtag “#DadLife.” Many social media users speculated that this was his indirect response to the “Mask Off” lyricist, who’d dissed Wilson a few days prior on the release of Quavo’s song “Turn Yo Clic Up.”

During his verse, Future raps, “I got it out the field, f–k Russell.”

While Wilson’s post with his non-biological child almost always draws in the “shady” speculations, he has never shied away from openly gushing over how proud he is to play a role in Ciara’s eldest child’s life.

Trending NOW:

Never miss a story — sign up for ATLANTA BLACK STAR’S free daily newsletters to stay up-to-date on the latest developments from top news headlines to celebrity news.

Read the Original Story Here.