‘Future the Stepdaddy at This Point’: Future Gets Clowned After Ciara’s Husband Russell Wilson Shares Sweet ‘Father-Son’ Moment with Little Future

Future’s perception as an absent father to his and Ciara’s son is not getting any better as her husband, Russell Wilson, continues to be praised for his role in the kid’s life.

The two music artists ended their romance 10 months into their engagement in 2014. They were together for a little over two years when they welcomed their only child together, Future Zahir Wilburn. Ciara went on to wed Wilson in 2016.

Fans clown Future for being an absent father as Russell Wilson shares new bonding moment with the rapper’s son. Photos: Dangerusswilson/Twitter; Instagram.

The couple since has welcomed two children of their own, daughter Sienna and son Win, and is expecting another baby in the near future. But even with their family expanding, Wilson has continued to prioritize father-son moments with his bonus son.

The Super Bowl champion often shares videos of him and the 9-year-old working out together, or of him helping the youngster hone in on skills on the football and baseball fields. The latest “dad life” moment that has fans talking involves the duo enjoying a golf outing together.

On Twitter, Wilson shared a photo of them embracing each other on a course as they each held a club. “Quality Time Golfing! Father Son Golf Tourney! I think he beat me!” wrote the Denver Broncos quarterback.

Quality Time Golfing!

Father Son Golf Tourney!

I think he beat me! 🤣😂🤣🏆 🏌🏾 pic.twitter.com/ym2dfNS7SD — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) September 2, 2023

The image of the doting dad sparked a flurry of reactions from people calling out the rapper for his shortcomings in fatherhood.

“I love Russell he reminds future he’s a dead beat dad every chance he gets,” wrote one person. Another comment read, “We gotta stop calling him baby future…dats fasure lil russ.”

A third person remarked, “Future the stepdaddy at this point. That’s a GOOD man, Ciara!” And a fourth suggested that, “Future bout to go drop another mediocre diss bar.”

RELATED: Russell Wilson Seemingly Hits Back at Future After Sharing ‘Dad Life’ Post with His Son

The “Mask Off” artist raised eyebrows this summer when he dissed Wilson on the Quavo-assisted track “Turn Yo Clic Up.” Future is no stranger to throwing lyrical jabs at his ex or her husband.

In 2019, he dissed Wilson for not being a real man in his relationship and censoring what Ciara can and cannot say.

“He not tellin’ her, ‘Chill out with that on the internet. Don’t even talk to him. I’m your husband! You better not even bring Future’s name up!’ If that was me, she couldn’t even bring his name up. She know that. She couldn’t even bring her exes’ names up,” said the lyricist.

“CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTO.

He would later clarify that there is no beef between him and the couple, but that he simply has an issue with their supposed social media antics.

Since letting the “Goodies” singer slip through his fingers, Future has been linked to multiple women including Lori Harvey. He also has welcomed four children, bringing his total to eight.