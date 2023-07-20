‘Best Response to Future Putting Him In His Song’: Russell Wilson Seemingly Takes a Jab at Future After Sharing Another ‘Dad Life’ Post with Future Jr.

Russell Wilson stepped out on the football field with his stepson, Future Zahir.

From the looks of his Instagram story, the Denver Broncos quarterback took the 9-year-old to practice with him. In one of Wilson’s videos, Future can be heard telling Wilson what sports he’s interested in playing.

“Basketball and football. And baseball,” the young boy said.

Wilson replied, “All three, huh?” to which Future snapped back, “All three.”

“If anyone can, you can!” was written over their recording. Another video followed that showed Wilson teaching Future how to perfectly throw a football.

“1 2 3 ball,” the athlete can be heard telling Future. The child snapped the football right when his bonus parent said to and it went flying directly into the catcher’s hands.

“There it is, good!” Wilson said as he and Future gave each other a high five. Before the video closed, the “3BRAND” founder could be seen pulling his stepson close by his side.

In addition to his stories, Wilson also shared a photo of him and Future walking side by side on the field on his Instagram page.

Russell Wilson’s new post with stepson Future Zahir has fans believing that he’s throwing shade at rapper Future. (Pictured: @dangerusswilson/Instagram)

“Best part of the day #DadLife,” he wrote.

Future Zahir is the son of Wilson’s wife, R&B singer Ciara and Atlanta rapper Nayvadius DeMun Cask, aka Future. The former couple were previously engaged but went through a public breakup in 2014.

The post was re-shared on The Shade Room’s page, where its commenters praised Wilson for stepping up as a “father” figure for Future.

Two said, “This is a father not a baby daddy,” and “I love the consistency and how genuine he loves that child. Never felt forced or fake.”

A few fans also viewed Wilson’s post as a classy clapback from the “Mask Off” rapper’s recent diss toward Wilson on Quavo’s new track titled “Shidd (Turn Yo Clic Up).” In the song, Future raps, “I got it out the field, f–k Russell.”

“This the hardest diss track EVER.”

“The best response to Future putting him in his song.”

“Future somewhere writing his next verse.”

“The classiet clap back.”

“Future throwing shots while Russell is literally securing his son’s future.”

Future Appears to Diss Russell Wilson on Quavo's "Turn Yo Clic Up": F*** Russell pic.twitter.com/DQN3hE4pmv — TMSPN.com (@sportsgossip) July 14, 2023

Once the song dropped, many social media users voiced their displeasure with the shady comment and urged Future to move on from his ex of nearly 10 years.

While it appears as if Future is still pressed about Ciara and Wilson and the family they’ve built, the couple seems to be in their own little world.

The couple recently celebrated seven years of marriage together. They also share two children together; a 2-year-old son, Win Harrison, and a 6-year-old daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson.