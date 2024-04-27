‘She Thought She Was Set for Life’: Fans Won’t Let Russell Wilson’s Ex-Wife Forget She Fumbled Him Amid Viral Reactions to the NFL Draft

The 2024 NFL draft is upon us, and fans couldn’t resist reminding us of the video that went viral of former Denver Bronco Russell Wilson and his ex-wife learning he’d been picked in the third round by the Seattle Seahawks in 2012.

The video features Wilson and his then-wife, Ashton Meem, learning the news. Meem screamed for joy in excitement, and a snapshot of her wide, open mouth became a meme that’s shared almost annually on social media during the NFL draft.

Fans drag Ashton Meem (left) about her divorce from Russell Wilson, who is now married to Ciara

(Photos: @1ashtonwilson/Instagram, @ciara/Instagram)

The 2024 NFL draft is April 25-April 27, and this year was no exception to Meem’s viral meme, which was posted on X last April and shared again by fans this year. The post was captioned, “Never forget when Russell Wilson’s ex thought she was set for life on Draft day.”

Despite their separation, fans still drag Meem for fumbling the NFL champ, who is now married to Grammy winning singer Ciara and has four children.

One fan who reshared the post on April 26 wrote,”Russ leveled up before leveling up with a thing. He manifested Ciara!,” in response to another that said, “She then f—ked one of his teammates.”

Russell and Meem divorced in 2014 following two years of marriage and rumors that she’d slept with Wilson’s teammate Golden Tate. However, Tate denied the rumors.

“I did not have an affair with Russell Wilson’s wife, nor did I have anything to do with his divorce. That is laughable for anyone who knows us,” said Tate in 2015. “His ex-wife, Ashton, is still best friends with my girlfriend. Russell and I were good friends when I was in Seattle, on and off the field — he knows the rumors about me were unfounded, damaging to my reputation, and an attack on my character. Anyone who circulated that rumor was just plain irresponsible.”

Also in 2014, Russell helped the Seattle Seahawks earn their first Super Bowl championship. Despite Meem not posting anything on Instagram for years, folks still drag her during the NFL draft on her page.

On a post that Meem shared of her dog back in 2017, several people left recent comments about their former relationship. One fan trolled Meem with the viral meme adding, “She thought she was set for life.”

Fans also left remarks under a picture Meem shared of her and Wilson’s visit to Seattle Children’s Hospital back in 2012. The couple visited with a couple, Dave and Kristina Quick, as well as their newborn twins. The post was captioned, “Amazing to meet Twins Franklin, Harrison & their amazing parents today! #SeattleChildren.”

“Life was set huh,” remarked one fan.

Other fans continued the onslaught on X. One fan wrote, “What’s not in that picture is her dad kissing her on the head like she was drafted. He was thinking that he was set for life also.” Another replied, “She probably working at Starbucks… Madder than a mudder fudder.”

Meem has not responded publicly to the most recent online activity and reportedly works as an advertising account executive at an insurance company.

Wilson left the Seahawks in 2021 and spent a year playing for the Denver Broncos. He now plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers and his wife Ciara of nearly 8 years is preparing for a mega music tour.