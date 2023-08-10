’My Hubby Ain’t Playing No Games’: Ciara Opens Up About Preparing for Her Fourth Child as She Blames Russell Wilson’s Mesmerizing Eyes for How She Got Pregnant

Ciara let fans know that it was more than Russell Wilson’s athletic strengths that got her pregnant with her fourth child.

The “Goodies” singer recently went on Instagram Live two days after announcing that she and her NFL husband were expecting their third child together. The married couple share a 6-year-old daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson, and a 3-year-old son, Win Harrison Wilson.

Ciara also has a now 9-year-old son, Future Zahir, from her previous relationship with rapper Future before marrying Wilson in 2016.

Ciara blames Russell Wilson’s mesmerizing eyes for getting her pregnant with baby #4. (Pictured: @ciara/Instagram)

A snippet of her IG live was captured by @livebitez and shared on Instagram. In the video, the Grammy winner can be seen sitting down and rubbing her growing baby bump as she proudly boasted about her husband’s most mesmerizing feature.

“Yes y’all. My hubby ain’t playing no games, honey. I had to say don’t look at me. I can’t look in his eyes because it’s just, stuff like this happens,” she said, pointing down to her pregnant tummy.

She continued, “So, I’m like don’t look at me.” Ciara then began singing lyrics from her new song with Chris Brown, “How We Roll.”



“You look at me like that again we make another kid,” she sang before going into the rest of her verse.

Several commenters couldn’t help but mention the newfound “glow” all over Ciara’s face in the comment section of the media site’s post.

“A good man makes a woman have that special glow. I’m so happy for her.”

“She’s glowing af.”

“Future punching the bed pillows right now.”

“It’s a Boy …it all over her face.”



Fans also noted Wilson’s glow as well when a video of him talking about Ciara and their unborn child hit Twitter. In the recording, the Denver Broncos quarterback is seen standing behind a podium at Broncos training camp on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Russell Wilson on he and Ciara having their fourth child.



Said it’s the biggest blessing in the world. pic.twitter.com/l1dm948BKi — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 8, 2023

“Yeah man, it’s exciting,” Wilson said to a crowd. “Obviously, uhh what a blessing it is as many of you know having children is the greatest gift in the world.”

He continued, “And so umm you know to be able to have our fourth one it’s gonna be exciting umm you know Future, Sienna, and Win they’re all excited so.”

Wilson then added that his children can’t wait to find out the gender of the baby before closing his statement by shouting out his wife. “You know to be able to celebrate life every day with Ciara is a blessing.”