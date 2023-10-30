LeBron James Says Shady Results Like Tyson Fury’s Split Decision Win Over UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou Is ‘Exactly Why I Don’t Watch Boxing’

Boxing has taken a lot of L’s recently.

First, SHOWTIME announced its departure from the boxing business following HBO’s exit and premium cable’s investment in the sport. Then, influencer boxing and hybrid boxing matches like Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis or Jake Paul vs. Nick Diaz started tainting the fantasy matchup game.

Tyson Fury took a split decision in a match closer than expected in the newly built Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. LeBron James didn’t like the decision, (Photo: WBC/UFC)

Now, the highly anticipated heavyweight fight between WBC and lineal world boxing champion Tyson Fury vs. former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has polarized the world. Fury took a split decision in a match closer than expected in the newly built Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Down Goes Fury

It was supposed to be a one-sided match, with Fury getting the better of Ngannou, who was making his boxing debut. Instead, Fury was bleeding in the second round from a cut on his forehead. Then he hit the floor from a pretty left hook that knocked the 6’9 champion down in the third round. The remaining stanzas of the ten-round affair saw Fury struggle mightily against Ngannou, which, for many, skewed the court of public opinion to Ngannou’s side.

In the end, Fury won the fight via split decision, with judges Juan Carlos Pelayo (96-93) and Alan Krebs (95-94) scoring the fight for Fury while Ed Gamer had it 95-94 for Ngannou. Although the fight left many polarized about the judges’ decision, it was a watershed moment for Ngannou, who toppled the boxing giant in perceiving his dominance.

“No, that definitely wasn’t in the script,” Fury said during his post-fight interview in the ring. “Francis is a hell of a fighter, strong, big puncher, a lot better boxer than we all thought he would ever be. … Listen, he’s a very awkward man and he’s a good puncher, and I respect him a lot – before the fight and afterwards.”

