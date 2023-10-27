‘Now Y’all Won’t Mind That Date at Cheesecake Factory’: Ciara Says She’s the ‘Happiest Girl In the World’ After Russell Wilson Rents Out an Entire Waffle House for Her Birthday

Russell Wilson’s birthday surprise to his wife Ciara let fans know that there is nothing wrong with chain restaurants.

The pop princess turned 38 years old on Wednesday, Oct. 25, and she gave fans insight into why she’s the “happiest girl in the world” after Wilson’s gift.

Trending Today:

On Thursday, Oct. 26, the “Level Up” songstress shared a video on her Instagram that showed the NFL star wining and dining her at a rented-out Waffle House. It can cost a minimum of $90 to rent out the restaurant.

“Oh my God, babe!” Ciara can be heard saying, “This is like next level. This is like top, top! My honey knows how much I love Waffle House. He rented out the whole Waffle House and I am the happiest girl in the world.”

Ciara says she’s the ‘happiest girl in the world’ after Russell Wilson rents out an entire Waffle House for her birthday. (Pictured: @ciara/Instagram)

She continued, expressing, “This is crazy,” while Wilson walked toward the camera. The rest of her video featured Cici’s adorable reaction as she entered the popular breakfast joint, snapshots of their food, and more PDA-filled photos of the Wilsons together.

Elsewhere in the recording, Ciara described the Denver Broncos quarterback’s gift as “One of the most epic things that you’ve ever done.” Wilson then could be heard saying that he had a feeling Ciara’s “pregnant belly” was craving “some waffles and eggs.”

Before her video cut out, a large pile of birthday doughnuts could be seen making its way over to Ciara while those around her sang “Happy Birthday.”

“Waffle & a Date…You know my heart Baby! I love you so much @DangerRussWilson #WaffleHouse #BDAY,” her caption read.

Ciara’s comments section swelled with expressions from individuals who decided to bring up a current debate surrounding inappropriate first-date ideas. One comment read, “Y’all better throw that whole d–n first date list away floating around . Ciara and Russell have no problem with the Waffle House.”

Another person wrote, “Now y’all won’t mind that date at Cheesecake Factory It’s all about doing what the person you are interested in, is interested in. Stop generalizing everything! Whew! Love this!” One more comment read, “And y’all pressed about Cheesecake Factory!!!”

Over the past few weeks, there has been a constant debate about what’s an appropriate spot to take a first date. The online hot topic stemmed from a woman on TikTok refusing to exit her vehicle because her date pulled up to The Cheesecake Factory.

Her controversial behavior prompted an internet user to jot down all of the unacceptable first-date ideas for outings, with Waffle House sitting at number 27.

Well damn, where can we go? Ladies, what IS an acceptable first date??



Going to go through some of your answers on The Stephen A. Smith Show pic.twitter.com/c397opH5RF — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) October 24, 2023

While the popular breakfast eatery might not be looked at as a desirable place to enjoy a first date for some, Ciara revealed she has a history of renting out restaurants that serve “good food.” During a recent interview with The Shade Room, the Texas-born singer said she could eat at Waffle House for the rest of her life, if need be.

“I do love a chicken melt with onion from Waffle House,” the soon-to-be mother of four said. “It’s so good.”

Never miss a story — sign up for ATLANTA BLACK STAR’S free daily newsletters to stay up-to-date on the latest developments from top news headlines to celebrity news.

In addition to shutting down Waffle House, Wilson also penned a romantic message to his wife on Instagram, describing her as “Heaven sent.”

The couple recently revealed that they are expecting their third child together. The Grammy winner also has an older son from her previous relationship with ex-fiancé and rapper Future.