‘I Ain’t Getting Out This Car’: Viral Video of ‘Ungrateful’ Woman Refusing to Go on First Date at Cheesecake Factory Causes Stir on Social Media

A woman went viral after posting a video on TikTok of an alleged first date with a man.

All dolled up in a green dress with purple lipstick, the woman in the video refuses to get out of the car because her date took her to The Cheesecake Factory.

The man in the video headed to the passenger side to help her out of the car; as he offered to get the door, she could be seen in the video saying, “Okay,” but assuring her followers she was not getting out.

Screenshot from a viral video of a woman complaining about going on a first date at The Cheesecake Factory. (Photo: @Atarah48/X)

“I ain’t getting out this car. Uhmm mmm,” she says before waving her finger, “no.”

“This is The Cheesecake Factory,” she said several times.

He asks, “What’s wrong with that?”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE.

“This is a chain restaurant. Who takes someone who looks like this to a chain restaurant?”‘ she responds.

Trending Today:

Shocked that she was filming on social media, the woman’s suitor asked if she wanted to talk about it and said he was fine with being filmed to discuss what was wrong with his choice of restaurant.

“So you expect a man to go all out on the first date, is that right?” he asks.

The woman explains that when a man “courts” a “beautiful woman,” he should “cherish her” and “treat her well.”

The man said he also went into the date with expectations, which included “treating her like a gentleman” and respecting her, but he also had expectations from her to be respectful. He mentioned that she was not being a good date and that it started long before they pulled into the parking lot.

He argued that she would not let him into her house. She countered that it was too early in their relationship to afford him access to her personal space. He pointed out that she was also late and kept him waiting.

The date said he had planned to take her to a nicer restaurant, but because of how late she was, he was unable to keep the reservation. He then showed her the canceled reservation.

Her entire energy shifted, and she asked him to try to go to the planned date or at least to a similar restaurant. But by then, he seemed a bit over it.

“Look at me, I cannot go in The Cheesecake Factory,” the woman pleaded. “I would die.”

Many on social media questioned the woman’s attitude about the first date and eating at the restaurant.

“She’s not fine enough to be acting like that towards Cheesecake Factory and I’m positive she knew he wasn’t her type before she left with him. She don’t like him, that’s all this is. Smmfh. This why yall hoes poor and lonely now,” one person wrote on her X profile.

Another person said, “She didn’t like him no way. She was just hungry and wanted to feel superior I guess. Why waste your time even going with him.”

One guy seemed to side with her feelings about the restaurant but didn’t understand her reaction.

“Also I don’t believe The Cheesecake Factory is a horrible idea for a first dinner date. She’s acting like they pulled up to bojangles,” he said in X.

The date went downhill after the exchange over the other restaurant. It ended with him driving her home.

“I don’t have a lot of rules. I don’t have a lot of expectations for a first date,” he said. “I have already said them, and you’ve broken every one. I’m sorry,” he said before telling her he was dropping her “off home.”

“All right. Whatever,” she said. “I guess I understand. You gotta do what you gotta do.”

Her response seemingly showed it all. She knew she’d blown it.