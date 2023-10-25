‘That Ain’t Me’: Lil Wayne Is Left Confused By His Wax Figurine and Fans Agree It Looks Nothing Like Him

Fans are saying that the Hollywood Wax Museum in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, did not do right by rapper Lil Wayne.

The Hollywood Wax Museum offers guests the same opportunities to see their favorite celebrities as at famed sites like Madame Tussauds, which has locations in the U.S. and the United Kingdom, but at a lower cost compared to its world-renowned competitor.

Lil Wayne tells the Hollywood Wax Museum “You tried” after his wax sculpture went viral. (Photo: @liltunechi/Instagram)

The museum has figurines of stars like Michael Jackson, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Clint Eastwood plus others, all resembling their different celebrities by varying degrees.

Trending Today:

Today, some are calling out one model in particular, as a video from 2022 resurfaced. The clip shows someone filming a wax figure of Lil Wayne at the Pigeon Forge location. The figurine has a resemblance to Wayne back in 2016 or 2017, as just the tips of his dreads are blond.

The Wayne sculpture features him standing with no shirt, pants sagging, jewelry, a grill in his mouth and a ripped shirt. Fans believe the figurine looked like everything from Florida “Beat Box” rapper SpotEmGottem to the Cinnamon Man from the Apple Jacks commercial.

Lil Wayne reacts to his wax figure at the wax museum pic.twitter.com/MzWYysU446 — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) October 23, 2023

One X user said said, “They done turned Lil Wayne into Crash Bandicoot.” Another one wrote, “Lookin like those aliens from Men in Black.” Social media users weren’t the only ones who didn’t like the figurine, as Wayne also commented on it.

The “Mr. Carter” rapper said, “Sorry wax museum but dat shit ain’t me! You tried tho and I appreciate the effort.”

While the sculpture was made to look like Wayne, another rapper was thrown into the conversation. Along with fans also saying the figurine looked like a gremlin, singer Jacquees, and one of the Island Boys, another rap name kept coming up when talking about the wax model was the rapper Toosi.

Lil Wayne and Toosii react. 😂 pic.twitter.com/4fUH4r9arG — XXL Magazine (@XXL) October 23, 2023

Wax museums have been under fire for the past month, as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also had a wax figure fiasco. Johnson’s figure was unveiled on Oct. 16 in Paris’ Musée Grévin Museum noticeably lighter than the Black and Samoan actor’s actual complexion, and it was compared to Mr. Clean and Pitbull by online users.

Social media comedian James Andre Jefferson Jr. also joined in on the roast with a video on Instagram about the figure. Johnson saw the video and reposted it on his Instagram. The former professional wrestler captioned the post, saying, “I knew my boy @jamesjeffersonj had this Rock wax statue in his roasting crosshairs.”

Never miss a story — sign up for ATLANTA BLACK STAR’S free daily newsletters to stay up-to-date on the latest developments from top news headlines to celebrity news.

Johnson continued, “For the record, I’m going to have my team reach out to our friends at Grevin Museum, in Paris France so we can work at “updating” my wax figure here with some important details and improvements- starting with my skin color.” He also said that the next time he was in Paris, he would stop by for a drink.

A spokesperson reached out to TODAY.com, to make a statement about the controversy saying, “Dwayne Johnson is right. We noticed it and will obviously remedy it as quickly as possible and send him new photos once completed.” That spokesperson also said that they would take him up on the drink.