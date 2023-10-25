Ice Spice’s Younger Brother Commands His Own State as One of the Best High School Quarterbacks In New York

Ice Spice’s younger brother is stepping out from under her shadow and is becoming a star in his own right.

Before she was New York’s hottest new female rapper, she was Isis Naija Gaston. Gaston was an athlete herself, playing volleyball for the State University of New York at Purchase Panthers in 2018. She gave up on her volleyball aspirations and dropped out of college to start her rap career.

Her younger brother, Joey Gaston, is keeping the sports dreams alive in the Gaston household. Last year Gaston had a very solid sophomore campaign as the starting quarterback of Saint Joseph Regional High School in Montvale, New Jersey. He has shown that he can be a true dual-threat quarterback with a 4.5 40-yard dash.

Ice Spice’s brother, Joey Gaston, is lighting up the field as a dual threat quarterback in New York. (Photo: @joeygastonqb1/Instagram)

Gaston on His Relationship with Ice Spice

Gaston and Spice have three other siblings, and they grew up in the Bronx. The pair come from an Afro-Latino household, as their father Joseph Gaston is Black, and their mother Charina Almanzar is Dominican. Spice has talked many times about how her family supports her career, and her brother is no different.

In an interview with Trojans Wire, Gaston talked about how his sister’s success inspired him. Gaston said, “It’s so great to watch my sister achieve her dreams and it pushes me to achieve mine.” The high schooler said being Ice Spice’s younger brother is something he’s been his whole life, and nothing has changed since she became famous.

Gaston continued, “Her dream becoming a reality helped me believe that as long as I continue to work hard and become better than I was yesterday, everyday I can do the same thing and make my dream a reality down a different lane in the sports world.”

Gaston’s High School Stats

In the 22-23 season, the Quarterback put up 1272 passing yards and 16 touchdowns on only 6 interceptions. He also showed off his legs by running a total of 604 yards, and he scored 6 touchdowns on the ground. He was number 41 on the list of most total yards in the state of New Jersey that year. The “Munch” rapper’s younger brother led the team to a 6-5 record.

Gaston moved schools for his junior year, and he now plays in the Empire State. He is the new starting quarterback for Iona Preparatory Lower School, which is a Catholic, all-boys, K-12 college preparatory in New Rochelle, New York.

As of Oct. 23, Gaston has put up 1823 total yards, with 9 touchdown passes, 9 interceptions, and 5 touchdown runs. Gaston is ranked in New York in the top ten of total yards, and top 15 in passing yards. He has led Iona Prep to a 5-3 record, and a spot as the MaxPreps fourth-best high school team in New York.

Gaston is an undersized quarterback, and that shows by the people he looks up to in the NFL. Gaston said that on Sundays, he keeps an eye on Russell Wilson, Kyler Murray, and Brock Purdy, all of whom are shorter than a quarterback’s average height in the NFL.

Fans who have seen the 5-foot-8 junior play have said that he will need to change positions if he wants to play in the NCAA because there aren’t many schools that will give someone that short a chance.

‘Star’ is already putting too much pressure on a kid at this age who’s undersized imo



Does that mean he can’t or won’t? No. I’d never limit a kid.



It’s just a simple fact. Athletes continue to be bigger and faster every year. How many power 5’s have a 5’8 qb on scholarship? — New York Sports Midia (@NYSMidia) September 21, 2023

This is something that Gaston said he may have to do. Gaston told his interviewer, “I will be willing to change my position if that’s what it takes to continue playing football on the next level.”

Even though his height isn’t there, his stats and especially his speed might make some colleges look his way. Gaston said that he has already been in contact with Georgia Tech, Pitt, Maryland, Yale, Dartmouth, Columbia, and Penn State.

