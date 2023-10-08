Fans Dig Up Footage of Drake Telling LeBron James He Wanted a Family with Rihanna Despite Rapper Seemingly Dissing Her In New Song

Fans speculate that Drake sent shots at Rihanna in “Fear of Heights,” a highly-talked-about track off his new album, “For All The Dogs.” Now, they are sharing a resurfaced clip of the recording artist admitting to wanting to have a family with the singer.

One fan on X, the platform formally known as Twitter, shared a clip of Drake appearing on LeBron James’ show “The Shop: Uninterrupted” on HBO. The “Rich Flex” rapper said that he fantasized about having a fairytale life with Rihanna, including a family.

“I don’t have the fairytale, ‘Oh, Drake started a family with Rihanna. It’s so perfect,'” he said. “It looks so good on paper. By the way, I wanted that, too, at one time.”

Rihanna fans call out Drake after they believe he sneak dissed her in his new song. (Photo: @champagnepapi @badgalriri/Instagram)

The X user shared the video with the caption, “Drake is dissing Rihanna but went on Lebron’s show saying he wanted a family with he.”

Drake reportedly met Rihanna back in 2005 at a Toronto restaurant and became friends with her. The 36-year-old has seemingly yearned for the “Diamonds” singer ever since. At the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, Drake told the audience that he had been in love with Rihanna since he was a 22-year-old, to which the singer replied with a “dab.”

Drake is dissing Rihanna but went on Lebron’s show saying he wanted a family with her 😂 pic.twitter.com/jygKzrZ0fT — Kylie (@Kylie59265969) October 6, 2023

Soon after, in 2018, Rihanna told Vogue that she was no longer friends with Drake.

“We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is,” she stated.

The singer now shares two sons, 1-year-old RZA Athelston Mayers and Riot Rose Mayers, who was born in August, with her partner A$AP Rocky.

Despite Rihanna appearing to be in a happy new relationship, Drake’s new track “Fear of Heights” features the rapper seemingly talking about the one who got away. However, lyrics in the song have fans speculating that the track is a diss toward RiRi, specifically his mentions of “Gyal,” “anti,” and sex with her being less than amazing.

“Why they make it sound like I’m still hung up on you? That could never be. Gyal can’t ruin me. Better him than me. Better it’s not me. I’m anti, I’m anti,” he raps.

Fans think Drake is dissing Rihanna on his new song, “Fear of Heights” from his new album, ‘FOR ALL THE DOGS.’ pic.twitter.com/NJ2H0W4zjL — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 6, 2023

Drake also raps, “Yeah, and the sex was average with you. Yeah, I’m anti ‘cause I had it with you.”

Fans reacted to the video on X.

“I can’t take drake seriously nomore he honestly just be talking,” replied one.

“Drake’s mixed signals regarding Rihanna are quite entertaining!”

“i know rocky is hype watching this,” added another.

Meanwhile, neither Rihanna nor A$AP Rocky have responded to Drake’s alleged jabs.

