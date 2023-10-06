‘SHE HAS TWO KIDS AND HE’S STILL WRITING SONGS ABOUT HER’: Drake Slammed for Seemingly Throwing Jabs at Ex Rihanna Years After Their Breakup

Drake just dropped his long-awaited “For All The Dogs” album, and while a lot of fans love the new music, the project is getting backlash from some of the lyrics on one particular song.

The Canadian rapper is no stranger to getting called out after his album releases. For his last album, “Her Loss,” Megan Thee Stallion and Ice Spice fans went at Drake for some perceived shots. In his song, “BackOutsideBoys,” Drake rapped, “She a ten tryna rap, it’s good on mute (it’s good on mute, shh).”

Fans believed this bar was about Ice Spice, who Drake had met up with earlier in the year. Spice responded to the speculation in post, saying, “at least ima 10 [shrug emoji and laughing emoji].”

Rihanna fans call out Drake after they believe he sneak dissed her in his new song. (Photos: @champagnepapi @badgalriri/Instagram)

Unlike the New York rapper, Meg didn’t take her diss lightly. In his song, “Circo Loco,” Drake penned a verse saying, “This b—h lie ‘bout getting’ shots but she still a stallion.”The controversial bar got Meg’s fans heated, and the “Big Ol’ Freak” rapper shot back.

“Stop using my shooting for clout b—h ass N—-s!” Meg said in one of her X post about the song, “Since when tf is it cool to joke about women getting shot! You n—-s especially RAP N—-S ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.”

Instead of angering the “Spice Cabinet” and the “Hotties” this time, Drake has ticked off an even larger, more vocal fanbase; Rihanna’s “Navy.”

The pair has a long history, as some outlets say Drake and Rihanna met each other in 2005 at a restaurant in Toronto. For over a decade, fans believed that the two were more than friends, but Rihanna always made sure to let people know that was far from the truth.

Drake, on the other hand, would shoot his shot through songs, and even once, at the 2016 MTV VMAs where he told the audience that he had been in love with her since he was 22. Rihanna curved the rapper after his confession, and in a 2018 “Vogue” interview, she said they no longer friends.

Rihanna moved on from the “HYFR” rapper. She and New York’s own, A$AP Rocky now live together with their two sons, RZA and Riot. While she has started a family with another man, fans believe Drake is still hung up on the Barbadian singer, and his latest song doesn’t help disprove the suspicions.

In “Fear of Heights,” Drake raps, “Why they make it sound like I’m still hung up on you? That could never be, Gyal can’t ruin me. Better him than me. Better it’s not me. I’m anti, I’m anti.”

The “Navy” believes that Drake’s use of “gyal” and “anti” are in reference to Rihanna’s Caribbean heritage and her last album “ANTI.”

He continues, “Yeah, and the sex was average with you. Yeah, I’m anti ‘cause I had it with you…And I had way badder b——s than you, TBH. Yeah, that man, he still with you, he can’t leave you.” Fans believe that the back end of this verse is in reference to A$AP and how frequently he is seen around the mother of his children.

Fans called out Drake for his diss against his reported long-time crush.

“Obsessed with her and other female artists for some unknown reason lmao.”

“Out here having imaginary cat fights with all the girls. Is he not embarrassed????”

“SHE HAS TWO KIDS AND HE’S STILL WRITING SONGS ABOUT HER, WHO’S THE ONE THAT’S HUNG UP???”

SHE HAS TWO KIDS AND HE'S STILL WRITING SONGS ABOUT HER, WHO'S THE ONE THAT'S HUNG UP??? 😭😭😭😭 — Jayyynn (@mcfcjivi) October 6, 2023

Drake angered the fanbase of another female artist when he dropped his album. Nicki Minaj’s “Barbz” are also coming for the “Spin Bout U” rapper’s head after noticing she did not make an appearance on “For All the Dogs.”

Leading up to the Oct. 6 release, the “Pink Friday” rapper said that they would rap on each other’s upcoming projects. Even though she didn’t show up on the feature list, some “Barbz” fans are still holding out hope that she wasn’t snubbed, and Drake is just holding her verse for a deluxe release.

