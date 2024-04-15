‘I’ll See Drake In the Parking Lot’: Channing Crowder Wants All the Smoke with Drake After OVO Rapper Shoots His Shot at Crowder’s Wife 

Drake’s affinity for the ladies has been rumored to be the cause of his most recent rap beefs, but could the OVO frontman have a feud brewing with Channing Crowder? Crowder’s wife recently caught the eye of the Toronto rapper, and now the former NFL star says all gloves are off.

Drake, who postponed and later canceled several shows of his “It’s All A Blur — Big As the What?” tour with J. Cole, performed in Florida on Saturday, April 13. In attendance were Channing Crowder and his wife, Aja.

At one point during the show, the Canadian rapper was lifted into the air, giving him a bird’ s-eye view of the audience. Drake then apparently noticed Crowder’s wife, Aja.

(From left) Drake Channing Crowder and Aja Crowder (Photos: Amy Sussman/Getty Images, @ajacrowderrealtor/Instagram)

“What’s up?” Drake said over the mic before noticing Crowder’s wife in the distance. “Oh, s—t, the green right there. Fine as hell.”

Videos posted to Channing’s social media platforms showed Aja wearing a green shirt and white shorts as she smiled and danced during the concert.

Crowder did not take kindly to the five-time Grammy Award winner’s advances, saying, “Man to hell with him… I ain’t worried about Drake. I’ll see Drake in the parking lot.”

Aye Future and Metro! I see why y’all still don’t trust him. This man was shooting at my Baby from the air.



🗣️Let me in the booth!!! pic.twitter.com/Aw15q0eusL — Channing Crowder (@OfficialCrowder) April 14, 2024

Aja is a South Florida real estate agent and played tennis at Howard University in Washington, D.C., according to her Instagram. The couple share three children. She has also appeared on “Baller Wives” and has contributed to the “I Am Athlete” podcast, which her husband previously co-hosted.

The “I Am Athlete” podcast debuted in 2020 and initially featured Crowder along with fellow former NFL players Brandon Marshall, Fred Taylor, and Reggie Wayne, discussing sports, social issues, and current events. Crowder eventually left the show and went on to co-host “The Pivot” podcast.

Drake has been embroiled in multiple feuds throughout April. Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Like That” took aim at Drake and J. Cole. Drake then appeared to fire back at Lamar when his own four-minute diss track titled “Push Ups (Drop & Give Me Fifty)” surfaced on social media on April 13.

Fellow hip-hop star Rick Ross also got involved in the back-and-forth when he accused Drake of undergoing procedures to alter his nose and six-pack, referring to him as “BBL Drizzy.”

Drake has a history of “shooting his shot” with women of every caliber. Whether it’s A-list movie stars or the hottest Instagram model at the time, the “Certified Lover Boy” has not shied away from sliding into the DMs or publicly sharing his admiration. Even athlete girlfriends and wives aren’t off limits to “The Boy.”

One of Drake’s former catches, Johanna Leia, was also seemingly mixed up in the beef. Drake appeared to reserve a bar in the diss track for NBA star Ja Morant, who is believed to be dating Leia. She is the mother of Charlotte Hornets player Amari Bailey. Drake made appearances at a game of Bailey’s at Sierra Canyon School in suburban Los Angeles 2021.

“Shoutout to the hooper out here busting out the griddy. I know why you mad n—s I ain’t even tripping,” the “6 God” rapper said on the track. Morant frequently does the griddy dance before and during NBA games.

“Stay on dat side,” Morant responded on X, formerly known as Twitter, to Metro Boomin’s post which said, “once you pick a side stay there..”

Even four-time NBA champion LeBron James weighed in on Drake’s leaked diss track. “Nothing like 2 heavyweights doing What They Do Best!” James wrote on April 13 on X.

Nothing like 2 heavyweights doing What They Do Best! For the love off of the sport — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 13, 2024 James also used an owl emoji and several fire emojis in a post.

🦉🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 13, 2024

The owl has long been used by Drake to symbolize his OVO brand, which stands for October’s Very Own. Drake was born in October and the brand supports his music and also represents a clothing brand.