‘She Deserves Outside Happiness’: Monica Seemingly Reveals New Romance with Chris Brown’s Manager as Birthday Surprise, Fans Bring Up Her Former Prison Beau C-Murder

For her birthday this week, Monica gave fans a special treat by seemingly revealing she has a new man in her life.

It’s been years since the singer has been romantically attached to another man, but many are saying if anyone deserves love it’s Ms. Goonica, herself.

The “Angel of Mine” songstress turned 43 years old on Tuesday, Oct. 24, and she received a special shoutout from Chris Brown’s manager Anthony Wilson, aka “Ant tha Ladies Man.”

Singer Monica seemingly reveals she has a new man in her life. (Photo: @antthaladiesman/Instagram)

“Happy birthday babe @monicadenise,” was written over top of a black-and-white photo of the reported couple shared on Instagram. Though the selfie doesn’t give fans insight into their location, viewers can see Monica rocking a beautiful black dress while Wilson sports a black suit and bowtie.

The “BMF co-executive producer also shared two additional photos of himself and the Grammy winner.

Monica reposted his message on her own IG page, adding, “Thank You my love, You’ve treated me like everyday was my birthday…”

While it is unclear when the newfound couple officially became an item, it appears that they began sparking dating rumors back in June 2023. In February 2023, Breezy and Monica released their joint song, “Look At Us,” which could potentially be how she met Brown’s manager.

Their photos were also obtained by The Shade Room, which plastered the images on its own respective page. Fans flooded the comment section to congratulate Monica for finding love again following her divorce from Shannon Brown and her on-again, off-again relationship with incarcerated rapper Corey “C-Murder” Miller.

One fan wrote, “She betta GET that successful Black man! Love it for her,” while another fan commented, “He better treat this queen right!!! She’s said she’s been celibate about 4 years waiting on her King!!!!”



A few commenters suggested that Monica has seemingly moved on from limited communication and frequent visits to see C-Murder in prison. One said, “Auntie said them jail conversations is JUST that I need my issue outside them calls. Okaaayyyy Auntie MO.” Another person penned, “I would hope so, she deserves OUTSIDE happiness.”

C-Murder is currently serving a life sentence for the 2005 murder of a 16-year-old boy, Steven Thomas. Over the years, Monica has proudly supported the 52-year-old, who has maintained his innocence from behind bars. She has shared several throwback photos of the former couple on different social media platforms, as well as updated images from their prison visits.

Monica went to see her boo C-Murder pic.twitter.com/d7ARN0ijRD — ✌🏾✌🏾 (@04_kcjj) April 18, 2022

Throughout his incarceration, the “Yall Heard Of Me” rapper has spoken out about the unfair treatment he and his fellow prison inmates have had to endure. While fighting for his freedom, he even started receiving support from Kim Kardashian, who is training to become a lawyer as she has helped many men return home to their families with her prison reform work.

While it currently doesn’t look like C-Murder will be a free man anytime soon, that doesn’t mean the fight is over.

The “Why I Love You So Much” singer and C-Murder have been linked to each other since the 1990s but neither has specified what the status of their relationship looks like now. However, their romantic union took a lengthy pause when he went away to prison and she married ex-NBA player Shannon Brown.

The former spouses were together after meeting on the set of Monica’s 2010 hit, “Love All Over Me.” They initially married in secret and then had a second wedding in front of their loved ones in July 2011. Prior to their divorce in 2019, Brown and Monica welcomed one child together, a now-10-year-old daughter named Laiyah.

In addition to the tween, Monica also has an 18-year-old son, Rodney Ramone Hill III, and a 15-year-old son, Romelo Hill, from a past relationship with her ex-fiancé, rapper Rocko.

Within the past year, there have also been rumors circulating that she was in a relationship with rapper Kodak Black. Monica has since disproved the hearsay.

But her son Romelo had to call out his mom after fans attempted to attach her to another rapper, The Game, whom she joined during a steamy bathtub scene for her “Letters” music video back in June.