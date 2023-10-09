Drake Threatens Violence Against Critics Telling Him to ‘Stay Away From Underage Girls,’ Defends Regularly Texting ‘Stranger Things’ Actress Millie Bobby Brown When She Was 14

Drake has taken serious aim at critics who’ve had a lot of unflattering commentary to share about his controversial friendship with teen actress Millie Bobby Brown.

News of the odd pairing being friendly with each other first came out in 2018 when the “Stranger Things” star gushed about the Canadian rapper. The two connected when the then-14-year-old actress met Drake, then 31, in November 2017 at his concert in Brisbane, Australia.

Following the concert, Brown met the rapper backstage, capturing their meeting in an Instagram photo captioned, “This guy… ❤️.”

While speaking to “Access Hollywood” on the red carpet of the Emmys in 2018, the budding star shared that she talks to Drake “all the time,” and that the then-31-year-old rap star is a great friend.

“He’s honestly so fantastic, and a great friend, a great role model. You know, we text,” she told Access Hollywood. “We just text each other the other day, he was like, ‘I miss you so much.’ I was like, ‘I miss you more.’ ”

She also divulged that the Toronto rapper gave her great advice about boys, though she declined to dish the details of their conversations.

Drake references violence toward those criticizing his text relationship with “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown when she was 14. Photos: Champagnepapi/Instagram; Milliebobbybrown/Instagram.

After five years of receiving backlash about the inappropriateness of his relationship with a teenager, Drake is now publicly responding to detractors.

In a new song titled “Another Later Night” off his new album, “For All the Dogs,” Drake raps:

“My bank account is magnolia, Milly rockin’ aye/ Weirdos in my comments talking’ bout Millie Bobby, look/ Bring them jokes up to the gang, we get to really flockin’/ Or send a finger to your mama in some FedEx boxes/ Open up that s—t, it’s jaw-droppin’, really shocking’, aye.”

Needless to say, the threats of violence did not stop users on social media from speaking out against the controversial relationship.

“Drake taking abut millie Bobby brown on his new record is creepy af and he’s not doing himself any favors,” read a commentor’s reaction to the lyrics.

“Lol Drake mentioning Millie Bobby Brown in his ‘rap” and thinking he said something. Freaking weirdo! Stay away from underage girls! What a cornball loser!” exclaimed another person.

Someone else tweeted, “Mayne now people will be ready to take about how inappropriate it was for Drake to be texting Millie Bobby Brown.”

Idk what it is but Drake has been less and less likable. For me it started when it was confirmed he was texting Millie Bobby Brown who was 14 y.o when he was 31 that he “missed her so much” he also was texting Billie Eilish who was 17 y.o pic.twitter.com/gZ8CVzFUy0 — Jay (@IYSKold) October 3, 2023

Fans questioned the rapper’s motives for befriending an adolescent. The backlash prompted Brown to address the issue in a since-deleted post in an Instagram Story. “Why u gotta make a lovely friendship ur headline? U guys are weird . . . for real,” she wrote. “I’m lucky to have people in the business extend their time to help me further my career and offer their wisdom and guidance.”

Drake, real name Aubrey Graham, was an actor in the teen drama “Degrassi” when he was 15. So, he may, in fact have had sage advice to offer the actress. However, their friendship has never sat well with outsiders. In 2019, singer Billie Eilish, then 17, praised him for being nice when she divulged that she, too, shared texts with the Grammy winner.

Brown, now 19, announced her engagement to Jake Bongiovi, son of the rock star Jon Bon Jovi, in April after three years of dating.

As of late, the “Hotline Bling” artist has been feeling the heat as reviews of his latest project pour in. Joe Budden called the album trash and suggested that Drake grow up and work with other artists his age. Drake hit back, saying, the podcast host failed at his own rap career and that his opinion was irrelevant.

