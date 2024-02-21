‘The Audacity’: Monica Slams BBL Accusations Following Viral Video of Her Onstage with a Curvier Figure

Monica is speaking out after a recent video claiming she had a Brazilian butt lift (BBL) went viral. The “U Should’ve Known Better” singer denied she’s had a BBL and noted that her health is too bad for her to go under the knife for cosmetic surgery.

After a video of the 43-year-old singer performing at the Tycoon Music Festival in Atlanta on Feb. 13 while wearing a form-fitting bodysuit was shared on TikTok, fans began speculating about her curvey derrière.

Monica denies that she’s had a Brazilian butt lift. (Photo: @monicadenise / Instagram)

One fan shared the video on X with the caption, “Monica got a bbl?” Another replied, “Kinda look like it lololol.”

Monica clapped back and denied going under the knife for BBL surgery in a video shared by Live Bitez on Instagram. The “Knock Knock” singer can be seen getting her hair done as she replies to someone in the background who said, “I need your BBL doctor, girl.”

“Oh, y’all got jokes,” replied Monica as she laughed. “Y’all got jokes today. Let me tell you something. My health is far too bad to be playing like that. And then, why didn’t you get this part,” she added as she touched her tummy. “Why’d they leave that out? I don’t understand it.”

The “Boy Is Mine” singer then got up to retrieve a spandex undergarment with a padded behind, saying, “Let me show y’all something.”

She continued, “For me, a BBL would mean bought by Linda. … Mama don’t play! I won’t even get lash extensions. I still wear strips I can rip off and roll on. Like damn, I done kept it real with y’all so long y’all forgot? Like what in the world? The audacity. Y’all left something,” as she rubbed her stomach. “That’s OK, diet starts tomorrow.”

Monica added that BBL surgery wasn’t her thing, but people tend to believe what they want to believe. “If I do something, I will be the first to tell you.”

Fans reacted to the video on Instagram, and one fan replied that Monica looked good with the extra pounds. “Keep your weight it looks nice on you hun don’t mind them.”

“Butt pads, or whatever! We knew you had something EXCRA back derr!!”

Monica also added that she gained a few pounds due to her steroid intake because of heart disease. The recording artist has a heart condition called mitral valve prolapse, which means the flap between the upper and lower heart chambers does not close properly.

The latest remarks about the Grammy-winning vocalist singer arrive nearly two months after she appeared to pass out during a performance in Houston last December and was taken away in an ambulance. She also passed out while performing in Washington, D.C., when she was just 18.

Describing the 1999 incident in the nation’s capital in a 2016 interview with HuffPost, Monica said, “Everything in front of me basically began to go from color to black-and-white, fading in and out. I walked to the side of the stage to ask for help and collapsed into one of our staff people’s arms.”

Monica was diagnosed several days later and has since been an advocate for heart health. The artist, who was hospitalized for a month afterward, has helped to spread the word about heart disease, including participating in the American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection in 2016.