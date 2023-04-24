‘She Looks Just Like You’: Monica’s Son Rodney Is All Grown Up as He Attends Prom, Fans Say His Date Looks Just Like Mom

It’s prom season, and Monica’s son Rodney Hill definitely dressed to impress.

The 17-year-old went to his senior prom this past weekend, and the “Angel of Mine” singer didn’t hesitate to share the stunning photos with her 13 million Instagram followers.

In the pictures, Rodney can be seen rocking a cream suit with a black shirt and tie resting underneath the blazer. His black slacks perfectly matched the ensemble, and his light brown locs added a much-needed pop of color to the outfit.

Monica’s son goes to prom, and fans can’t believe how much his date favors the singer. (Pictured: @monicadenise/Instagram)

The teenager took a date to the prom, with the young lady matching his fly by rocking a black sheer gown covered in sequins and featuring a long train.

“#Prom23 #RodneyyAndSaniyah My heart skipped a beat as my eyes filled tears… I Love U Son,” Monica wrote before giving credit to the photographer, Cyndi Brown.

Monica’s post reached over 380,000 likes with over 7,000 comments from fans and celebrities such as The Game, La La Anthony, Toya Johnson, Ciara, and many more.

A few fans under the songstress’ post noted how much Rodney’s date favored his mom.

“Mo why she look like you’re twin beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“He went to prom with little Monica lol” another suggested, to which the “So Gone” vocalist replied, “PERIOD & I love her Her and her parents really are amazing people to have in our lives.”

The Grammy Award-winning artist’s post was soon shared on The Shade Room’s Instagram page, where several fans also shared similar sentiments about seeing a resemblance between Monica and her son’s date.

“Everybody looks AMAZING and the date favors Monica”

“She looks just like you”

“I thought the prom date was Monica”

“He Made sure he Got A Girl To Favor His Mama”

Y’all Monica son and his date looked so good on their prom. pic.twitter.com/oz7TG6sATH — Skinny Minnie (@Da_mirror91) April 24, 2023

In addition to Rodney, Monica also has a 15-year-old son, Romelo Hill; she shares the two boys with her ex-fiancé, rapper Rocko. The Grammy Award-winning artist also has a 9-year-old daughter, Laiyah Brown — whom she shares with ex-husband Shannon Brown.

Both children can be spotted beside their big brother in some of the shots shared on Monica’s page.

Tammy Rivera’s daughter, Charlie, and Erica Dixon’s daughter Emani also went to prom over the weekend, dressed in stunning gowns paired with their dates.