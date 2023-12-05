Monica Reveals She Is ‘Moving Forward’ with New Man After Being ‘Heartbroken Again’ By C-Murder While He Serves Life In Prison

Monica is over receiving flak from fans about her relationship with C-Murder, so much so that she would rather people stop mentioning their names together. Rumors that the incarcerated rapper, who has been serving a life sentence in New Orleans since 2002, rekindled his romance with the singer surfaced in early 2020.

Around that time, the Atlanta native had begun to post photos of her visiting the former No Limit Records artist, real name Corey Miller, in jail. She also began to publicly campaign for his freedom, even enlisting the help of her friend, Kim Kardashian, to help with an appeal to overturn his conviction in the shooting death of 16-year-old Steve Thomas.

U.S. District judge Sarah S. Vance ruled on Nov. 29 to uphold the conviction, citing that recanted witness testimonies clearing Miller of any involvement in the murder were not credible sources to prove his innocence. His attorney Jane Hogan plans to appeal the ruling.

Monica claims C-Murder left her heartbroken after their rekindled romance Photos: Cmurder/Instagram.

Months ago, Monica went radio silent on social media regarding C-Murder and removed all posts about him. But the mother of three didn’t hold back from addressing one user’s recent question about his whereabouts after seeing her photographed with rumored new boo Anthony “Ant Tha Ladies Man” Wilson.

The two posed in photos with Ashanti and Nelly at Nelly’s Black and White Ball. “Anthony ? Where can murda at?” the social media user asked.

The “ATL” actress quipped, “OMGGGGG I haven’t said his name in 2 yrs can yall follow my lead like yall did when I brought him up one band one sound.” Monica seemingly realized that her initial response was insufficient for those who wanted details about the breakdown of their romance, so she doubled back.

“Well , here it is in short ! I got my heartbroken (again) and that’s ok! I learned yet another valuable lesson! I went through it , got over it , now I can laugh about it ! Life continues ! I feel great that through it he has representation to one day be free ! Let’s move forward!” she wrote.

Master P shares his frustration with his brother, C-Murder, and how he called Kim Kardashian and Monica his angels. Monica responds pic.twitter.com/UZ36trM5pw — Baller Alert 🚨 (@balleralert) August 21, 2020

Online spectators flooded social media with comments about her and C-Murder’s soured romance. “Love after lock up, taught me EVERYTHING i need to know I’m glad she freed herself from them collect calls,” wrote one person.

A second said, “Getting your heart broken a second time by someone you gotta press 9 to talk to only 3 days a week is WILD..” A third individual wrote, “Yet ANOTHER example of all that “ride or die” nonsense backfiring AGAIN.”

The now-defunct couple also dated briefly in the early 2000s, prior to C-Murder’s legal troubles. Monica stepped out with Wilson, who is also Chris Brown’s manager, in October, when she celebrated her 42nd birthday. Goonica further addressed the spectacle of her failed relationship with the NOLA rapper and fans who had much to say about her spinning the block for him.

“This comment section is everything but half yall lying,” she wrote under a repost of her prior comments on The Shaderoom. She continued, “I can tell by your responses when I perform “should’ve known better “ LOL The difference between you and I , is I’m not ashamed ! Live, Learn (some lessons twice), Grow! Good Day.”

Monica also was married previously to ex-NBA player Shannon Brown for nine years, with the two divorcing in 2019. They share a daughter, Laiyah. Monica also has two sons, Rodney and Romelo, from a past relationship with Atlanta rapper Rocko.