‘Why Tf Is Monica In Kodak Black’s Backseat?’: Monica and Kodak Black Spark Dating Rumors After Being Spotted Together In a Car

Monica and Kodak Black have sparked dating rumors after the artists were seen together riding in Black’s car singing the love song, “Get You” by Daniel Caesar.

Black, who was recording, showed himself as he sang along to the song before Monica popped up behind him and began lip-syncing and dancing to the soulful tune.

(L) Monica @monicadenise/Instagram (R) Kodak Black @kodakblack/Instagram

@Thewavecheck uploaded “No Flockin” rapper’s video onto their Twitter site where fans quickly commented on this surprising pairing.

Kodak Black got Monica on Goonica timing right now😂🎯 pic.twitter.com/7RtEHs6VhQ — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) October 17, 2022

“Monica dating Kodak Black was not the plot twist I was expecting in any year for the rest of forever.”

The most random shit be having me convinced I’m in the matrix lol… Why tf is Monica in Kodak Black backseat??? — 🌐 (@ThisAintHunter) October 17, 2022

“The most random s— be having me convinced I’m in the matrix lol.. Why tf is Monica in Kodak Black’s backseat??”

Y’all gasping at Monica riding around with Kodak Black like she ain’t in love with fucking C-Murder. She ain’t new to this, she true to them type of niggas 💁🏿‍♂️ — Thee ORIGINAL King Kusha (@AKASteffon) October 17, 2022

“Y’all gasping at Monica riding around with Kodak Black like she ain’t in love with f—- C-Murda. She ain’t new to this, she true to them type of n—.”



While some fans were left dumbfounded by Monica and Black’s serenade, a few fans were not convinced a hangout in a car equated to dating.

How dense are y’all to think Kodak Black and Monica are actually dating??? — RIP Vitaminndeee (@ToniChildd) October 18, 2022

“How dense are y’all to think Kodak Black and Monica are actually dating?”

I know y’all don’t believe Monica and Kodak Black dating. Y’all gotta be fr one day 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — delanna (@_delanna) October 17, 2022

“I know y’all don’t believe Monica and Kodak Black dating. Y’all gotta be fr one day”

Why y’all so stressed that Monica know Kodak Black 🤔 — •°•No-Nonsense•°• (@BABY_SAVAGE) October 18, 2022

“Why y’all so stressed that Monica know Kodak Black?”



Although Goonica and Black have neither confirmed nor denied dating allegations, they do spend a lot of time together.

The “Angel of Mine” singer recently received a surprise bouquet of flowers from Black and artist Loe Shimmy after she brought them out during her “R&B Music Experience” concert in Miami.

“We read to step ‘bout Mo @leoshimmy” Black wrote after re-posting Monica’s video of the two men entering the stage.

Black also accompanied Monica on her latest TikTok that showed them dancing to Black’s new song “Spin.”