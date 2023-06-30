‘Yo What Is This?’: Monica Gets Called Out By Her Son Romelo for Cuddling with The Game In Steamy Tub Scene

Parenting as an R&B diva can’t be easy, especially when you have a teenage son. … Just ask Monica.

The Grammy-winning singer’s 15-year-old son recently stumbled upon the steamy video of his mother in the tub with The Game. It features the two cuddled up with the West Coast rapper seemingly smelling her hair as Monica reclines on him while rubbing the back of his neck.

Romelo Montez Hill took to social media to express just how embarrassed he was after his mother uploaded the short clip on Instagram.

Monica laid up in a tub for her new music video, “Letters.” (Photo: @monicadenise/Instagram)

“Yo what is this?” the young baller asked. Monica hopped in with an answer, “SON…. It’s like a movie!! Momma at work.”

Fans were tickled at Romelo attempting to check Ms. Goonica for simply doing her job and playing a role.

“Not Monica in trouble. She explainin herself got me hollering!! Son wanted answers expeditiously. It’s funny and such a beautiful bond.”

“THIS IS HOW YOU GOT HERE BRO!!”

“I clutched my pearls so tight!!!!! I knowwww that’s not Jayceon.”

“Not ya son not playing about his mom. Lol I love thattt.”

Some fans support Romelo, noting the trauma he must have experienced seeing his mom laid up with someone he might have once viewed as his favorite artist. Meanwhile, others felt the two looked good as a new couple.

“I would literally block my mom on social media if she was famous.”

“But why am i here for this in real life though omgggg they would be one fine a– couple.”

In reference to Monica’s ex-C-Murder, who currently serving a life sentence for a 2002 murder, one fan wrote, “Uncle C not gonna like this one Auntie.”

Monica and The Game shooting the video to her new single “Letters” dropping tonight. pic.twitter.com/BLebaEKGlB — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) June 29, 2023

The steamy video came from a clip in Monica’s new music video, “Letters.” Though the singer is playing rub-a-dub with “Hate It or Love It” chart-topper, rumors suggest she’s seemingly playing house with another suitor.

According to TheYBF.com, an insider said she is currently dating Chris Brown’s manager, Anthony “Ant Tha Ladies Man” Wilson.

The two were allegedly spotted during one of Romelo’s recent basketball games in Cleveland. On the sidelines, both the songstress and the music executive can be seen giggling and seemingly enjoying each other’s company. “Their chemistry was palpable,” wrote the outlet.

It’s only been five years since Monica finalized her divorce from former NBA player Shannon Brown, the father of her nine-year-old daughter, Laiyah Brown.

In addition to Romelo, Monica has another son, Rodney, 18, both from her relationship with rapper Rocko. Since the dissolution of their eight-year marriage, she has also been linked to rapper Kodak Black.

However, with pictures floating around the internet of her and the big guy getting super cozy, it seems like she might be off the dating scene for real.