‘Under Appreciated.. And Ion Like Dat’: Fans Support Monica After She Admits She Feels Like the ‘Most Forgotten’ When It Comes to Receiving Awards

R&B singer Monica said she feels underappreciated after years of being passed over for awards and accolades over her hit songs.

During an Atlanta stop this summer of “The Shop: Uninterrupted Live Tour” sports talk show, the Grammy-winning artist shared her thoughts on the music industry, revealing that she feels like the “most forgotten” artist when it comes to awards.

Monica has four Grammy nominations and one Grammy Award for her 1999 collaboration with Brandy, “The Boy Is Mine.” The duo won in the Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals category but lost Record of the Year.

Monica appears on “The Shop: Uninterrupted” on Oct. 11, 2023. (Photo: screenshot / YouTube)

Monica received a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Album for 2011’s “Still Standing,” as well as Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for her single “Everything To Me.”

A clip of the sit-down surfaced this week on social media and showed the 42-year-old was joined by NBA player Lou Williams and Migos rapper Quavo for a discussion with hosts Maverick Carter and Paul Rivera.

She said she had no expectations going into the music industry because she was simply doing what she loved.

“I was really able to enjoy my career because I didn’t have any expectations,” Monica said at the 18:30 time mark. “I was not looking at stats, I wasn’t worried about awards. I’m actually a person that for all the records that I’ve broken, I really have never won any wards. I’m really the most forgotten if you think about it. I’m pretty much the underdog, but I sit very comfortably in it because I can still go where I want, do what I want, live how I want.”

Monica was also nominated for multiple Soul Train Awards but has never won an award. She went on to mention that she even hosted the Soul Train Awards in 19999 when she was nominated in multiple categories but didn’t take home any awards. She hosted that year with supermodel Tyra Banks and fellow singer Brian McKnight.

“But, when I say I’m often forgotten, I was hosting the Soul Train Awards Awards, was nominated for five, three of my songs in one category and still lost. But I went out to eat and kicked my regular s—t after,” she exclaimed. “I was not bothered because that’s not what I do it for. That is really my point when I say that oftentimes, I’m forgotten in those spaces.”

A clip of the video was shared by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, and fans weighed in on Monica’s comments.

“She is under appreciated.. and ion like data.”

“Talk your talk Monica. She’s always been very talented and one of the artist you barely hear anything about.”

“Now watch BET go and give her a lifetime achievement award next year simply because of this interview and not because of her talents. Monica deserves her flowers.”

“Give Monica her flowers!!! Her music is timeless!!! Matter of fact, @rnbmoneypodcast needs to have her as a guest. She’s definitely one of the goats.”

After seeing fans express their support, Monica wrote, “I know why I do it and who I do it for and I love those of you that love me!!! I mean that with my soul.”

“The Boy Is Mine” was a smash hit that kept Monica and Brandy on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for 13 weeks in the No. 1 spot back in 1999. The single stayed on the chart for 27 weeks. Her single “Angel Of Mine” was No. 1 on the chart for four weeks back in 1999 and remained on the chart for 30 weeks.