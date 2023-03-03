‘Monica Wya Girl’: C-Murder Says His Health Is at Risk Due to ‘Inhumane Conditions’ at Louisiana Prison

Rapper C-Murder is pointing to “inhumane conditions” he says he’s facing behind bars at a Louisiana prison, as he reveals he’s going on a hunger strike partly in protest to those conditions.

The younger brother of Master P, C-Murder — whose real name is Corey Miller — expressed in a lengthy Instagram post that his health drastically has declined as a result of prison conditions and his lack of medical treatment.

He expressed the need for a “quick strategic move.”

“Jan. 17, 2023, marked 21 years I Corey Miller have been in the Louisiana Penal system. I have been fighting for my health and freedom against this wrongful conviction and simultaneously fighting for my constitutional rights that were stripped away and violated by the penal system of Louisiana,” he wrote.

Rapper C-Murder calls for help in a recent Instagram post. He says he’s on a hunger strike due to ‘inhumane’ prison conditions. (Pictured: @cmurder/Instagram)

C-Murder then revealed that an appeal against Louisiana’s prison system was filed, giving the “DA & Judge of Louisiana” 30 days from Feb. 7 to respond.

The “Constantly N Danger” lyricist continued to explain that he has been on a hunger strike since Feb. 23 as a way to bring attention to the conditions of the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center.

He also informed readers about the treatment he says he and other inmates are receiving under Louisiana’s disciplinary system.

“It is imperative, NOW MORE THAN EVER, that a quick strategic move is made as my health has significantly declined due to the prison system’s inhumane conditions,” C-Murder wrote. “I am not getting proper medical treatment. This has taking a major toll on me but I refuse to give up. Please Stand with me. #STANDWITHCOREYMILLER!”

In 2009, C-Murder was found guilty of the 2002 murder of 16-year-old Steven Thomas. The underage fan was shot and killed after a brawl broke out at a now-closed nightclub in Harvey, Louisiana. The 51-year-old is currently serving a life sentence.

Throughout his time in prison, C-Murder has received a great amount of support from his former boo, singer Monica. The “Love All Over Me” vocalist has shared several photos of her visiting C-Murder behind bars.

Due to their seemingly close-knit relationship, many fans commented under The Shade Room’s reposted photo of C-Murder’s message, urging the R&B singer to help out her prison bae through his present hardship.

A few fans also tagged Kim Kardashian under the post, as the aspiring lawyer has previously stated on Twitter that she was teaming up with Monica to get C-Murder’s murder conviction overturned. The entrepreneur has helped free many individuals from jail with her prison reform work.

After witnessing Monica’s loyalty to C-Murder and Kim’s willingness to help free him, Master P referred to them as his “angels” in an appreciation video in 2020.