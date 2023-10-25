Fans Have ‘Second Hand Embarrassment’ After Learning Brittney Spears Says Ex Justin Timberlake Used a ‘Blaccent’ During Interaction with Ginuwine

Fans are praising actress Michelle Williams for her riveting narration of Britney Spears’ new memoir, which features details about Spears’ past with Justin Timberlake.

The audiobook features an anecdote about JT using his best “blaccent” to cater to the Black community. The “Dawson’s Creek” actress Michelle Williams read about a time when Spears’ then-boyfriend, had a hilarious first encounter with fellow singer Ginuwine, 53.

Fans troll Justin Timberlake (right) for having a “blaccent” after Britney Spears (left) shares a hilarious description of their hilarious encounter with Ginuwine (center) decades ago. (Photo: @britneyspears/Instagram, @justintimberlake/Instagram, @ginuwine/Instagram)

The pop princess, 41, and the “Bye Bye Bye” artist began dating just as their individual careers were skyrocketing in the industry. The former Hollywood couple confirmed their romance in 1999. However, their highly idolized union turned into a messy split in 2002 after rumors suggested that Spears had cheated on him.

While explaining Timberlake, 42, and Ginuwine’s run-in, the “…Baby One More Time” singer described her ex-boyfriend’s successful boy band, NSYNC, as “white boys” who “loved hip-hop.”

“To me, that’s what separated them from The Backstreet Boys,” she wrote. “NSYNC hung out with Black artists. Sometimes I thought they tried too hard to fit in. One day J and I were in New York, going to parts of town I’d never been to before.”

Williams continued narrating, “Walking our way was a guy with a huge blinged-out medallion. He was flanked by two giant security guards. J got all excited and said so loud, ‘Oh yeah, fo shizz fo shizz Ginuwine! What’s up homie?’ After Ginuwine walked away, Felicia did an impression of J, ‘Oh yeah, fo shizz, fo shizz. Ginuwine!’ J wasn’t even embarrassed. He just took it and looked at her like, ‘F–k you.’”

Spears’ recollection of the entertaining interaction was quickly met with a series of jokes all throughout social media. One X user wrote, “I gagged when it was revealed who Justin Timberlake was throwing on a blaccent for.”

I gagged when it was revealed who Justin Timberlake was throwing on a blaccent for. 😭 https://t.co/POQaheHzfz — issa rae’s favorite interviewer. (@TheGreatIsNate) October 24, 2023

Another user shared a throwback video of Timberlake performing at Madison Square Garden in 2000. In the recording, he can be seen beatboxing with a white bedazzled bandana wrapped around his head. “Justin Timberlake once did this on stage…he definitely did what Britney Spears said he did in front of Ginuwine,” they tweeted.

The video was soon shared on The Neighborhood Talk via Instagram, where the jokes continued pouring in. One comment suggested, “Ginuwine definitely had some influence on JT’s moves lol.” While someone else noted, “Please!!!! I have second hand embarrassment.” Two others added, “Justin is going to wake up sick of y’all and Brit,” and “Brittany may dance with knives but she don’t lieeee i knew she wasn’t lien we she said it.”

Throughout his time in the industry, Timberlake has collaborated with many Black singers and songwriters. One of his most notable collaborators is influential music producer Timbaland.

Both men have worked together on iconic hits such as “Cry Me a River” and “Give It To Me,” which features Nelly Furtado. The 51-year-old also produced Timberlake’s first No. 1 solo album, “FutureSex/LoveSounds.”

Although Spears’ revelation has created a lot of talk, neither Timberlake nor Ginuwine has come out to address her recollection of their first meeting.