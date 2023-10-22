‘She’s the Problem’: Fans Call Out Evelyn Lozada After She and Fiancé LaVon Lewis Call Off Their Wedding Seven Months After Revealing They Were Engaged

It looks like there will be no happily ever after for Evelyn Lozada and her fiancé LaVon Lewis, who have decided to part ways.

Their short-lived romance began while filming the Peacock original dating show “Queen’s Court” which premiered back on March 16, 2023. Right before the first episode aired, Lewis and Lozada announced their engagement after only knowing each other for six months.

Trending Today:

Evelyn Lozada and LaVon Lewis called off their engagement seven months after the announcement. (L) Evelyn Lozada (Pictured: @evelynlozada/Instagram) (R) LaVon Lewis (Pictured: @lavonlewis/Instagram)

Now the “Basketball Wives” alum is sharing how rushing into a longtime commitment wasn’t the best option for their relationship. While speaking with US Weekly, Lozada confessed, “Things went so fast. Six months later we were engaged, and I just felt a little bit of a disconnect.”

One “disconnect” that made things “difficult” for the pair was their places of residency. While Lozada, 47, lives in the warm city of Los Angeles, the entrepreneur spends most of his time working in Atlanta, Georgia.

“We tried to spend as much time as we could. He would travel here to L.A. at least once a month,” she said. Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough for Lozada to feel completely secure in their soon-to-be matrimony. “It just didn’t feel a hundred percent.”

Both individuals have children from previous relationships. Lewis, 42 and host of “The Process of Entrepreneurship” podcast, has a teenage son named Jordan who has just entered high school, according to Lozada.

“He has a son that is, I believe, in his first year of high school or going to high school,” she added. “It was a lot of moving parts and it just started becoming difficult and I was just like, ‘I don’t want to keep this going just for the world.’ ”



As for the reality star, she has a 30-year-old daughter, Shaniece Hairston, with ex Jamal Hairston, and a 9-year-old son, Carl Leo Crawford Jr., whom she shares with her ex-fiancé and baseball player Carl Crawford.

With more than two engagements that ended under her belt, Lozada found it necessary to look inward and see why she’s never made it down the aisle since her short marriage with former NFL player Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. “The Perfect Date” co-author added that she began going to therapy after their marriage ended.

“When I was married before, I was a newlywed and a divorcée at the same time. I divorced 42 days later,” she revealed. “So, I didn’t know that I was going to have anxiety about getting married again.”

Lozada and Johnson married in 2012, however, he was later arrested for a domestic charge against his now ex-wife, which officially ended their romance in September of that year.

Since their split, Johnson has been dating “Selling Sunset” star Sharelle Rosado for the last three years. They got engaged earlier this year in January.

Before Johnson, Lewis and Crawford, Lozada also previously was engaged to retired NBA player Antoine Walker. They were in a 10-year relationship from 1998 until 2008.

Once news about Lozada and Lewis’ split hit X, formerly known as Twitter, many commenters claimed that she was the reason for her broken relationships. One fan posted, “She’s the problem… lol.”

She’s the problem… lol — Frankkie (@frankkkwhit3) October 20, 2023

Fans went on calling Lozada “The Queen of breakups,” noting that, “She just out here collecting rings like thanos atp.”

Noting that her co-star Tamar Braxton also recently split from her ex-fiance, whom she met on “Queens Court,” one individual wrote, “Tamar and her both not with their men. Made for tv.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Lozada confirmed that fans will see her and Lewis’ relationship deteriorate during season 11 of the VH1 reality series, “BBW: LA.” The first episode of the season premiered on Oct. 9 and new episodes will continue to air every Monday at 9 p.m EST.

“Last episode I was crying with Shaunie at her event because that was the beginning of the end of my relationship with him,” Lozada revealed.

Never miss a story — sign up for ATLANTA BLACK STAR’S free daily newsletters to stay up-to-date on the latest developments from top news headlines to celebrity news.

Despite their breakup, Lozada and Lewis are still “really good friends,” she said.

“I hope he finds an amazing woman. I’ll be at his wedding. He is a great person,” the mother of two stated. The socialite continued, “I’m just happy that he’s not bitter or we’re in a negative space. I feel like all breakups don’t have to end up like that.”

Lewis has been shown throughout the trailer for the newest season of “BBW,” which airs Monday nights at 10 p.m. EST, and also has the show written in his Instagram bio.