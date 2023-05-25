‘She Want Production to Pay for the Wedding’: Evelyn Lozada Reportedly Set to Return to ‘Basketball Wives’ After Finding Love on ‘Queens Court’

It looks like a relevant factor will be making her return to “Basketball Wives” very soon.

Evelyn Lozada reportedly is preparing her comeback to the VH1 series for its upcoming season following her exit back in 2021.

Evelyn Lozada reportedly is set to make a possible return to “Basketball Wives.” (Photo:@evelynlozada/Instagram)

According to a report from The Jasmine Brand, Lozada will return for the show’s 11th season. While it is unclear how the 47-year-old worked her way back into the cast, she seems to already have a friend in season 10 cast mate Brooke Bailey. In April, the two women were spotted hanging out together at a football game.

After information about Lozada’s possible return hit TJB’s Instagram page, many spectators began constructing their own theories about the mother of two’s return, which most attribute to her needing another source of income.

“I knew @EvelynLozada was going to return to #BasketballWives .. she’s friends with Brooke & id love to see that dynamic on the show. Someone convince Malaysia to come play.”

“The Shows Ratings Are SUPER LOW…they must be offering her a very LARGE CHECK.”

“When them checks stop it’s time to return to the flop lol.”



“Must need a check.”

“My good sis @EvelynLozada back on basketball wives!?!?! Is this real sis !? If so, I need you to not let these weird bishes live ok. Respectfully gather the girls ok.”

If fans remember correctly, the last time Lozada was on “BBW” she constantly clashed with her cast mates, including her former best friend Jennifer Williams. But viewers last watched the founder of the BX Glow jewelry line go head to head with outspoken athlete Ogom “OG” Chijindu and entrepreneur Cecilia “CeCe” Scott.

Low blows were thrown during hectic arguments with each of the ladies, and at one point OG even accused Lozada of being a colorist. While explaining her decision to exit after season 9, the reality star confessed that the on-set culture affected her choice.

“It’s not the most positive energy,” she said on the E! News talk show “Daily Pop.” “Now I have a conscience about what I say and what I do and what my kids are going to see.”

Ultimately, Lozada’s choice to leave the show involved her two children, a daughter, Shaniece Hairston, 29, and a 9-year-old son named Carl Leo Crawford. She shared that she had a difficult time during seasons 7 and 8 and wanted to branch out with different ventures.

The public was first introduced to the SG by Evelyn Lozada founder after she joined “BBW: Miami” in 2010. She quickly became a fan favorite and was known for never backing down from a verbal spat. VH1 reportedly documented her wedding to former NFL player Chad Ochocinco during a 2012 special that was pulled after he was arrested for head-butting the reality star so hard that she had to get stitches.

After taking a break from the show to film her OWN documentary series “Livin’ Lozada” in 2015, she made her first epic return and joined “BBW: LA” in 2017 with Shaunie Henderson, formerly known as O’Neal, Tami Roman, Jackie Christie, and Malaysia Pargo as main cast members.

The reality star recently starred in Peacock’s unscripted dating series “Queens Court,” which premiered in March. The show depicted Lozada as falling in love and getting engaged to her now fiancé, LaVon Lewis.

One comment tied the engagement to Lozada’s possible return to “BBW” writing, “She want production to pay for the wedding.”

Lozada has yet to address the report about her unconfirmed “BBW” return.