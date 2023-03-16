‘Ocho Cinco Wanted Me’: ‘Basketball Wives’ Alum Evelyn Lozada Reportedly Engaged, Fans Say She Will Keep a ‘Ring’

Evelyn Lozada is about to be a married woman — again!

The “Basketball Wives” alum revealed to People Magazine that she is engaged to Lavon Lewis, a finalist on Peacock’s “Queens Court.” The unscripted reality dating series premiered March 16.

Per the outlet, Lewis popped the question at Lozada’s birthday party back in December, in front of her friends and family.

“The thing about Evelyn is, it is hard to surprise her,” the marketing firm co-founder told People.

“I told her to pack her bags, we’re going somewhere. She was blindfolded until she got to the front door. She walked in to about 20 close friends and family and the big ‘marry me’ letters, roses on the ground, things like that.”



Lewis made sure to keep his proposal under wraps, so much so that only Lozada’s manager and Lewis’ two friends were aware of his plan to get down on one knee.

Although the couple previously had discussed marriage, Lozada had no idea he was planning on proposing; however, the reality star credited her boo for doing a “really, really good job” at picking out her Twila True ring from Lozada’s BX Glow jewelry line.

“It was the perfect size and shape,” Lozada shared. “But I’m not surprised. Lavon is a creative mind and he doesn’t forget anything.”



Though Lozada was initially hesitant in pursuing a relationship with Lewis due to her residing in Los Angeles and him living in Atlanta, she said that he makes every effort he can to come to see her.

“Lavon has been very proactive of making sure he gets on a plane to come visit.”

Both Lozada and Lewis have children from previous relationships.

Lozada has a 29-year-old daughter, Shaniece Hairston, whom she shares with ex Jamal Hairston. She also has an 8-year-old son, Carl Leo Crawford Jr., whom she shares with ex-fiancé and baseball player Carl Crawford.

As for Lewis, he has a 13-year-old son named Jordan.

Over the holidays, the two sons had a chance to officially meet and they quickly became “two peas in a pod,” said Lozada.

“In the morning, Jordan would be sleeping and Leo would want to wake him up to go on the trampoline at 7:30 in the morning,” she added.

Finding love isn’t a journey for the faint of heart. 👑💘 Stream #QueensCourtPeacock NOW on @peacock to find out why. pic.twitter.com/Cbx8U90xM0 — Evelyn Lozada (@EvelynLozada) March 16, 2023

Lozada is no stranger to engagements or marriage. From 2013 to 2017, she was engaged to Crawford.

She was also engaged to and married former NFL player Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. The two walked down the aisle in 2012, but not too long after Johnson was arrested for a domestic violence charge against his ex-wife. Their short-lived romance officially ended in September 2012.

Since their split, Johnson has gotten engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado.

Lozada was also engaged to retired NBA player, Antoine Walker, with whom she had a 10-year relationship — from 1998 until 2008.

It looks like Lozada finally may have found her king.

Fans can watch her and Lewis’ romance blossom on “Queens Court” right now, as the series was newly released on Thursday, March 16.