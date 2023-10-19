‘He’s Raising Me’: Mo’Nique Says She Calls Her Husband ‘Daddy’ Because Her Father Stopped Giving Her What She ‘Needed’ at 13

Mo’Nique sat down for a recent interview with the daughter of late comedian Bernie Mac, Je’Niece McCullough, where the comedienne opened up about her marriage.

The “Precious” actress has been married to Sidney Hicks since 2006, but in interviews and in front of the public she often refers to him as “Daddy,” and she says it’s because he’s “raising” her.

Mo’Nique (left) explains why she calls her husband Sidney Hicks “daddy” (right). (Photo: @therealmoworldwide/Instagram)

On the “Bernie’s Daughter” podcast, Mo’Nique unapologetically spoke about their union and how her husband has helped her grow into a place of maturity.

She began by sharing that women today are “taught” that a man “can’t do nothing for you” without six figures, which some would describe as a “high-value man.”

The “Queens of Comedy” star said growing up her mother loved her to the point that she thought she could do no wrong. As for Hicks, she explained that he loved her unconditionally even through her mental illness as a man of integrity and honor.

“My husband, my best friend, my brother, he’s had all these hats,” she continued. “And, a lot of Black women would say, ‘Why do you call him Daddy?’ Because he’s raising me. He’s raising me. My father probably stopped giving me what I needed when I was around 13 years old.”

“So, now you got a woman that’s 13, and now I’m 35, and now I got a bunch of money, what we considered to be a bunch of money, let me just be real clear about that, and now I got this money and now, I’m taking care of everybody. Who’s gonna check me, Boo? Who’s gonna make me grow up?”

“The Parkers” star went on to say that the two have been best friends since they were teenagers. She added that Hicks is humble and has never raised her voice at her, but he will tell her when something is unacceptable.

“It was my husband that grew me up,” she continued. “And even at 55 years old, there are still times when he has to say, ‘C’mon, let’s talk,’ and I’m grateful for that because it makes me a better mother. It makes me a better friend. It makes me a better entertainer.”

This is not the first time Mo’Nique has addressed her husband’s “daddy” title. But after a clip of her interview with McCullough, fans are still taken aback by her explanation.

“The ‘he’s raising me’ took me out,” replied one fan. Another said, “I know a few women who call their husbands daddy. I don’t think it’s for the same reason but their marriages have & are lasting longer than others..so whatever works for your marriage so be it.”

Three years ago, Mo'Nique told singer Tamar Braxton explained why she calls her husband "Daddy" during an interview with Tamar Braxton.

“He’s had to say some things, Tamar, that has taken me to my knees. And then he’ll pick me back up and say, ‘Is anything I’m saying to you not true?’ And I’ll say, ‘Everything you’re saying to me is true,” said Mo’Nique on Braxton’s “Under Construction” podcast. “But right now, n—a, my ego, I need you to walk away. Because the crazy b—h inside of me, she’s getting ready to say something and mess up that moment.”

She added, “When you got a king, he’s gotta prepare you to be the queen.”

Mo’Nique and Hicks also share twin boys, Jonathan and David Hicks, who were born in 2005.