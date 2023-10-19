‘When I Tell You I Had to Read Her Down’: Fans Are Shocked After Nene Leakes Reveals She Recently ‘Bumped Into’ Cynthia Bailey

It looks like Cynthia Bailey and Nene Leakes are giving their on-again, off-again friendship another chance!

The former besties and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alums shocked die-hard fans on Wednesday, Oct. 18, by sharing a photo of the two standing side by side smiling from ear to ear.

Nene Leakes (left) said she had to “read” Cynthia Bailey (right) down after they reunited. (Photos: @neneleakes/Instagram, @cynthiabailey/Instagram)

Leakes, 55, uploaded their heartwarming image onto her Instagram page, writing, “Listen chile…I told y’all I stepped out the other nite and bumped into several other people but what I didn’t tell you is that I bumped into The Cynthia Bailey hunni.”



She continued, “When I tell you I had to read her down No No No really, y’all know I can’t hold a grudge for too long! we literally laughed our a—s off! I am talking burst out ghetto laughter hunni @cynthiabailey.”

According to other photos on Leakes’ page, she ran into Bailey at a community event for Atlanta Life Insurance’s “A Day of Impact” hosted by NBA legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson.

Bailey, 56, shared the exact same photo on her Instagram page with a caption that read “‘Always nothing but love & laughter when I see ‘THE ONE’ @neneleakes!”

The stunning supermodel then reflected on their roller coaster friendship: “Yes, we have been through our ups and downs, but the love was always real. life is precious and way too short. i cherish all the incredible & UNFORGETTABLE memories. moving forward in love, peace & always laughter.’”

A screenshot of Leakes’ message was shared by @realityentertainment via Instagram, where commenters praised the two women for letting bygones be bygones as they seemingly move forward with their relationship.

One fan wrote, “These women are sisters. They fight hard, they love harder.” Another user penned, “Jesus took the wheel and fixed it!!” A third said, “I’m going to always be here for a Nene and Cynthia reunion. Roll cameras!”

When Bailey was first introduced in the third season of “RHOA,” she and Leakes appeared to be joined at the hip. However, they began to fall out after Leakes called Bailey’s then-husband, Peter Thomas, a “b—h” during season 6.

Soon afterWard, Bailey found herself becoming close friends with Leakes’ enemy and current cast member Kenya Moore, who had joined “RHOA” during season 5. As the episodes progressed, the OG ladies found themselves on a tumultuous journey that consisted of both women speaking ill about each other in many interviews and confessionals.

While Leakes has previously called her “weak” and “desperate,” Bailey described the mother of two as a “toxic friend.” Their relationship began to dwindle further after a “secret recording” of Bailey allegedly talking down about her former best friend was floating around social media.

Once the “Glee” actress officially left the Bravo series for good back in 2020, she not only found herself on the outs with Bailey but with all of the women on the show as well. Bailey left “RHOA” in 2021.

Now it appears as if time heals all wounds, for Leakes and Bailey couldn’t look any happier to be back on good terms.

