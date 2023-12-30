The Game’s Controversial Date Night with Evelyn Lozada’s Daughter Fuels Jay-Z and Beyoncé Age Gap Comparisons

The Game sparked some controversy on social media after he was recently photographed with Shaniece Hairston, the 30-year-old daughter of “Basketball Wives” star Evelyn Lozada. The 44-year-old rapper and Hairston were seen on a date at the hot spot NOBU in Malibu, California, on Dec. 24.

The “My Life” artist and his date sparked comparisons to Beyoncé, 42, and her husband, 54-year-old Jay-Z, after pictures of the duo were shared on social media. The Neighborhood Talk fans noted the couple’s age difference and accused The Game, aka Jayceon Terrell Taylor, of grooming Hairston despite her being a grown woman. Jay-Z was accused of grooming his wife when she was 19 and a member of the all-female group Destiny’s Child.

Jayceon Terrell Taylor, aka “The Game” (left) was seen out with Evelyn Lozada’s daughter Shaniece Hairston (right) on Christmas Eve. (Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images, @shanieceh/Instagram)

A resurfaced clip of the “Halo” singer wishing her husband a happy birthday back in 2006 prompted the grooming allegations after making the rounds online. Beyoncé expressed her gratitude in the clip and said that Jay-Z had “taught” her how to be a woman, which soon went viral.

“You’ve taught me so many things. I was 20 years old when we first started dating. You taught me how to be a woman, you taught me how to live. You taught me how to be a friend,” she said. “You’ve given me so much in life … and … this is, it’s not enough. It’s not enough I can give you.”

One fan responded that Bey “was kinda groomed,” which sparked a debate online and now, Taylor is also being accused of grooming Hairston by social media trolls.

“Yuck he’s always with younger girls,” noted one fan. “Times are different tho,” added another. “People are more cautious now and aware of grooming. A lot of men who date a lot younger women are considered groomers, simple. I wasn’t aware of her age up until now she just looks young and that’s why people in the comments were concerned.”

Several fans had no issue with the age difference. “She 30 and he’s 44. They grown,” replied one. “Jay-Z was 31 when he started dating Beyonce. She was 19,” replied another fan. “Yall like to pick and choose, that lady is 30 years old.”

Another fan wrote, “She 30 and he 44! MIND YALL BUSINESS, tf!”

The Shade Room fans also weighed in, with one saying of Hairston, “Her mother showed her the game no pun intended.” Another fan thought there was no problem with the age difference and wrote, “She’s 30 y’all acting like she’s a child. Mind your business.”

Hairston is a yoga instructor with Studio B by Bandier in Los Angeles and was most recently linked with New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard.