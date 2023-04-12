“Two of the Most Misunderstood Queens Are Shining!’: Braxton and Evelyn Lozada’s Mini Vacay with Their Sons Has Fans Admiring Their Newfound Friendship

“Queens Court” is finished filming, but the friendship between Tamar Braxton and Evelyn Lozada continues to grow.

The two ladies decided to take a trip to Disneyland with their 9-year-old sons, Logan Herbert, and Carl “Leo” Crawford Jr., as a mini vacation for the boys’ spring break.

(From left)) Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, Logan Herbert, Carl ‘Leo’ Crawford Jr. (Photos: @evelynlozada/Instagram)

Braxton shares her only child with her ex-husband, Vincent Herbert, while Lozada shares her second child with 1501 record label owner and former Major League Baseball left fielder Carl Crawford.

Lozada, 47, recently posted a montage of photos compiled into a video on her Instagram that showed their adventures at the California resort.

In her upload, viewers can see the two reality queens embracing each other, their sons sipping on what looked like frozen drinks, and all of them on different rides at the amusement park while “Moment 4 Life” by Nicki Minaj featuring Drake played in the background.

“There’s these boys who stole our hearts, they call us mom #SpringBreakChronicles #BoyMomAdventures #QueensCourtPeacock,” Lozada wrote as her caption.

The post received over 43,000 likes, over 469,000 plays, and over 330 comments. Braxton made her way to Lozada’s comment section and expressed how much she loves her.

“Send me this sis can i post it too??! I love ya’ll with all my heart @evelynlozada,” she wrote.



Several commenters voiced their love for Lozada and Braxton’s unexpected but adorable friendship.

“It’s so crazy that this friendship is so strong. Ya’ll both been through the same stuff. Misunderstood and trying to find love. Real situations bring Real Friends.”



“I’m loving it. Yall keep yall friendship/sister bond alive”

“My 2 favorite people on reality TV. Love this for y’all”



“Two of the most misunderstood queens are Shining!”

“@tamarbraxton @evelynlozada THIS is the duo we never knew we needed!!!!! Watching you both on Queens Court was refreshing! Growth and Happiness looks good on you ladies”

One fan brought up Braxton’s history on reality series such as “The Braxton Family Values,” “Big Brother,” The Surreal Life,” “Tamar & Vince,” and “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!” Like Braxton, Evelyn has faced her share of criticism during her time on “Basketball Wives,” and her reality series, “Livin’ Lozada.”

They said, “Evelyn and Tamar have grown so much since their past reality shows #QueensCourt.”

Braxton and Lozada spent plenty of time together while on the Peacock dating series. The competitive dating show followed the two women and singer Nivea as they found their king amongst 21 eligible bachelors.

After the show’s release, it was revealed that Lozada and Braxton got engaged to her “Queens Court” finalists, Lavon Lewis, and Jeremy “JR” Robinson.

While Lewis and Lozada have kept their relationship under wraps, Braxton and Robinson have been romantically linked for quite some time and commonly show love to one another via their respective Instagram pages.