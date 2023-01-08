‘This Was Absolutely Beautiful’: Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson Proposes to Long-time Girlfriend Sharelle Rosado

Congratulations are in order for retired NFL player Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and Netflix’s “Selling Tampa” star Sharelle Rosado, for the two are engaged!

Sharelle Rosado and Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson @sharellerosado/Instagram

On Saturday, Jan. 7, Johnson got on one knee and proposed to his longtime girlfriend and mother of his youngest daughter, Serenity.

People magazine was the first to report the news stating, “He [Johnson] made it official when he got down on one knee in front of family and friends in Miami, presenting his soon-to-be bride with a gorgeous oval cut, 7 ½ carat engagement ring.”

The magazine also reported that while the two have already been referring to each other as “fiancè,” “Johnson never gave Rosado a ring.”

The Allure Realty founder exclusively told People, “I’m honestly shocked! I’m at a loss for words. This was absolutely beautiful and to see my family and friends here to celebrate our love, that really did it for me.”

In the 2021 season premiere of “I Am Woman” which is the podcast series “I Am Athlete” spinoff, Rosada revealed that she made the first move by sliding into her beau’s DMs stating,

“He was always a crush of mine. Like for years. Sexy, tall, chocolate. That thang know he fine.”

Though they lost touch after their first attempt to see where things could go, Rosado explained that they later rekindled their romance in 2020.

Rosado and Johnson made their relationship public November 2020; the earliest picture of them seems to be an Instagram photo uploaded by the former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver with the caption, “Headed to McDonald’s with @sharellerosado_”

The couple announced they were expecting their first child together in August 2021, and later confirmed it was a girl. On Jan. 22, 2022 the couple introduced their daughter, Serenity Paula Johnson, to the world and revealed that she was born Jan. 2, 2022.

“Chad and I thank you for all the beautiful messages and support for baby Serenity. Her smile melts me every time.” Rosada wrote as her caption.

In addition to Serenity, Johnson has six other children of his own and Rosado has three others of her own. It looks like this blended family has some exciting events to prepare for in their near future!