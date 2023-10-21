‘Just Gave Me Chills: Fans Are Shocked After Marlon Wayans Gives Lupita Nyong’o ‘Best’ Advice Following Her Breakup Post and Outing with Jodie Turner Smith’s Husband

Fans are fawning over Marlon Wayans’ supportive message to Lupita Nyong’o following her split announcement from boyfriend and sports commentator Selema Masekela.

On Thursday, Oct. 19, the “Black Panther” actress shared a lengthy post about entering a “season of heartbreak” due to “deception.” after a sudden love in her life revealed themselves as untrustworthy.

She continued to express the “magnitude of pain” she often reminded of but equated that to her “capacity for love.” The Academy Award winner also noted that she was currently “choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as is, and trusting that this too shall pass.”

Fans say Marlon Wayans gave Lupita Nyong’o the ‘best’ advice following her break-up post. (L) Marlon Wayans (Pictured: @marlonwayans/Instagram) (R) Lupita Nyong’o (Pictured: @lupitanyongo/Instagram)

As her message came to an end, Nyong’o urged readers to “Face our pain so we don’t spread it.”

Her touching words were met with an overflow of love from an array of individuals and notable celebrities, including Gabrielle Union, Ava DuVernay, Niecy Nash and more. However, it was the “White Chicks” star’s words that appeared to really resonate with others.

The comedian wrote, “Trust God. He wants better for you. All lessons are blessing especially the painful ones. This too shall pass. Warmest of hugs. Be kind to you as you heal.”

Wayans’ message continued, “I always say whenever i have a break up ‘lucky me, i get to love ME again. I missed you me.’ Go love on you woman.”

His heartfelt letter to Nyong’o was shared on X, where he received an ample amount of praise for his sweet yet impactful words.

Marlon’s advice to Lupita is probably the best thing I’ve ever seen because you really do get to love “you” again 😢 pic.twitter.com/ze5BQKT5L9 — 𝓐. (@c0cosays) October 20, 2023

One fan wrote, “Marlon’s advice to Lupita is probably the best thing I’ve ever seen because you really do get to love ‘you’ again.” It appeared as if the user wasn’t the only person who felt that way, as another X holder penned, “Damn! S–t just gave me chills! Wow!.”

Another person suggested, “He always says the best things. He should’ve been a poet like for real.”

Wayans’ response follows all the commotion Nyong’o caused after she was spotted with “Dawson’s Creek” actor Joshua Jackson at a Janelle Monáe concert in California earlier this week. The recent link-up was a shock to many, due to Jackson’s recent split from “Queen & Slim” star Jodie Turner-Smith.

At the beginning of this month, it was revealed that the “Without Remorse” actress filed for divorce from her husband of four years. The soon-to-be exes share one child together, a 2-year-old daughter named Juno.

As for Nyong’o, she and Masekela were rumored to have been dating since 2016, however, no direct statement about their split has been made.