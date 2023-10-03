‘Talking Wreckless…When Your House Is In Shambles’: Black Twitter Dredges Up Jodie Turner-Smith’s Comments About Will and Jada Pinkett Smith Amid Recent Divorce Filing from Joshua Jackson

Jodie Turner-Smith reportedly has called it quits on her marriage to Joshua Jackson. The “Queen & Slim” actress floored social media when news of her filing for divorce from the “Dawson’s Creek” star surfaced online after four years as husband and wife.

The 37-year-old’s petition was recently filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. The former couple met in 2018 at a party and found themselves in a whirlwind “three-year-one-night stand.” They were engaged within months of meeting and tied the knot in August 2019. They welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Juno, in April 2020.

Her filing reveals that she seeks to share joint custody of their 3-year-old. With no prenup in place, Turner-Smith also hopes that spousal support for both parties will be denied. An insider who spoke to RadarOnline claimed that things have been rocky between the couple for some time.

Black Twitter calls Jodie Turner Smith’s pending divorce from actor Joshua Jackson karma for speaking on Will and Jada. Photo: Jodiesmith/Instagram.

Though the actors “seem like the perfect match,” the insider claims that small disagreements can turn nuclear into ” full-blown rows.”

“They’re very different people,” the insider shared.

In the wake of their fractured love story, social media users have dredged up the model’s past controversial comments, specifically those regarding her reaction to the viral moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock over a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head at the 2022 Oscars.

Several celebrities spoke out at the time, claiming that Will’s actions left them feeling ashamed and traumatized. In a since-deleted tweet, Turner-Smith wrote, “And as far as that incident goes….. I am still processing. I have secondhand embarrassment for all involved.” Critics bashed her for her remarks then and are continuing to do so now.

Jada: I wish Will didn't slap Chris.



Also Jada: pic.twitter.com/UiEcoJAG51 — David Muench (@DavidMMuench) April 6, 2022

“WHEW child. Talking wreckless about other women of color when your house is in shambles is WILD,” commented one person on a blog post about the British actress’ divorce. Another person redirected their energy toward Pinkett Smith, who has mercilessly been pummeled for her alleged role in the televised snafu.

That person wrote, “But why they coming for her because she said she was embarrassed about that slap…cause that was embarrassing and Jada aint shyt , why ate we taking up for a woman who has embarrassed Will time and time again and is still doing so.”

A third person, however, sided with the “Without Remorse” actress.

“I was embarrassed too … wife or not, you smacked a man just for her to turn around and tell the world you shouldn’t of done it,” read that person’s comment.

Will, his wife and Rock all have addressed the infamous moment. Turner-Smith, however, ditched Twitter after catching heat for the remark. She still remains active on Instagram, where photos of her and her estranged husband remain.

