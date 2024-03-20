Marlon Wayans Silent as Woman Demands Primary Custody and Financial Support After Claiming He’s the Father of Her 1-Year-Old Daughter

The quiet murmurs that Marlon Wayans fathered a third child in the last two years have resurfaced again. Speculation that the “White Chicks” actor was adding to his brood first circulated online in September 2022 when a woman identified as Brittany Tarajha shared maternity photos featuring a man that shared a nearly indistinguishable resemblance to Wayans.

Dressed in a black, sheer, lace gown, the first-time mother stood beside the “In Living Color” alum as she rested her hand on her stomach. In the two images that were posted, the actor has his back turned to the camera, only giving a glimpse at his side profile, which, to many, was enough proof to determine him as the father. “Ray Charles can see that’s Marlon,” wrote one person at the time.

Marlon Wayans (L) remains silent after Brittany Tarajha (Right) claims he fathered her child in 2022. (Photos by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage; @brittanytarajha/TikTok)

Tajajha, according to RadarOnline, recently filed a petition to establish Marlon as her 1-year-old daughter, Axl July Ivory Wayans, the father, and to solidify a custody agreement. Per the outlet, she is seeking primary physical and legal custody and requesting that the stand-up comic be granted visitation rights. The filing also includes a request that he cover “reasonable expenses of pregnancy and birth.”

Brittany Tarajha further alleges that Marlon rakes in $200,000 a month and is petitioning to receive financial support. She alleges that her monthly expenses total $21,000, including $5,000 for rent and $9,000 for child care, groceries, and related living expenses. The actor’s response to the petition has not been made public.

At the time the baby news broke, people wrote comments such as “I follow him. He hasn’t mentioned anything about this. But good for him for wanting to keep his privacy. Congratulations.” Presently, the entertainer has still not validated the claim that he is the father, let alone had a relationship with the registered nurse.

Though Tarajha has since made her Instagram account private, the public still has access to Tarajha’s TikTok account, where she posted four videos in August 2018. In a “Freaky Friday” post, she is seen in the living room area of a home with exposed ceiling beams that appear to be an exact match to a home Marlon owns in the Los Angeles area.

He appeared in the location during a live-streamed game of charades in 2022, where he referred to the residence as his own. That detail aside, the mother of one has no public or current evidence that can link them to each other.

The outlandish jokester often speaks about parenthood and the love he has for his two adult children. He shares a son, Shawn, and a daughter, Amai, whom he revealed in 2023 transitioned and now identifies as a young man named Kai, with his ex, Angela Zackery. The former couple were together from 1992 to 2013.