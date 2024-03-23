Marlon Wayans’ Kids: All About the Mothers of the Comedian’s Three Children, Including Secret 15-Month-Old Daughter  

Marlon Wayans is making headlines in the news after a woman filed for custody of their 15-month-old daughter, but many are just now learning the “White Chicks” star is a father of three children altogether.

Wayans has two children with his ex-girlfriend Angela Zachary: 23-year-old Kai Wayans, born Amai Wayans, and 22-year-old Shawn Howell Wayans after his brother. The 51-year-old also shares his only daughter, Axl July Ivory Wayans, with Brittany Moreland.

Comedian Marlon Wayans poses for a picture shared on Instagram. (Photo: @marlonwayans/Instagram)

The comedian was thrown into the media blender not for his funny banter or acting skills but due to Moreland recently filing for primary custody of their young child and nearly $20K in child support.

Wayans has attended recarpet events and premieres with his sons, whom he also posts regularly online. In response to reports about his daughter being a secret baby are untrue and he was shielding her from social media, he said, “All love, all GOD. The baby isn’t a secret,” in an interview with The Shade Room.

“But I chose to keep the baby’s private life private. Ain’t nobody’s business,” he continued. “Social media is toxic and dangerous, and I’d like to keep her peace.”

But before getting into the juicy details of Wayans’ connection with Moreland, here’s background on all three of Marlon Wayans’ children.

Angelica “Angela” Zachary, Mother of Sons Kai and Shawn

Zachary and Wayans were a couple between 1992 and 2013 before ending their relationship. Zachary reportedly prefers to lead a private life away from the spotlight, though her ex will occasionally wish her a happy birthday or share throwback photos of her on his Instagram page. Before their relationship ended; Zachary gave birth to Amai Kai Wayans on May 24, 2000, and to Shawn on Feb. 3, 2002.

Wayans often credits his firstborn for teaching him how to love unconditionally. He shared a post of Zachary on Mother’s Day in 2020 that included several pictures of the duo and their two kids. One picture featured Zachary while she was pregnant and showed her baby bump as Wayans kissed her belly.

The “Above the Rim” star captioned the post, “Happy Mother’s Day to my baby… you have been wonderful, loyal, loving, compassionate, empathetic, courageous, humble, strong, responsible, sweet, intelligent, God-fearing , beautiful inside and out. And you managed to pour all of that into our children. How can i not honor you on this day and everyday.”

Wayans also noted that he would always refer to Zachary as family. “S—t after reading all that you are all i can think is ‘boy you really f—ked that up Marlon’! this love is beyond the flesh… we’re in the blood. Love you for life… this one and all the ones after. Fellas i don’t care what she did, how you may hurt, why y’all broke up… it don’t matter. Be grateful or the gift of life she gave you. Honor that woman today… and everyday. She’s always your family.”

Brittany Tarajha Moreland, Mother of Daughter Axl July Ivory Wayans

Wayans said he chose to keep his only daughter’s “private life private,” but as for her mother, he told the outlet, “The mother has been posted.”

According to People magazine, Brittany Moreland is a 34-year-old nurse who gave birth to Axl July Ivory Wayans during the pandemic on Dec. 12, 2022. She filed a “petition to determine a paternal relationship with Wayans” in the state of California, and Wayans reportedly signed a voluntary declaration of parentage the following day on Dec. 13, 2022. The new mom recently filed for full custody of the Axl, and Wayans responded.

Moreland asked the court to award her full legal and physical custody of her daughter while requesting her daughter’s father receive visitation rights. The “Respect” actor also responded to comments referring to him as a “visitor” while noting that he pays an “entitled” Moreland more than $18,000 per month in child support.

Marlon Wayans Releases Statement and Is Not Pleased That His Baby Mama Brittany Moreland Said $18k a Month is Not Enough For Her and Their 1-Year-Old Baby So She's Taking Him to Court; Moreland Says She's Unemployed and Doesn't Plan on Working (Photos) https://t.co/UyxBG9CYAE pic.twitter.com/W6cT2qzjMf — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) March 21, 2024

“It’s the classic case of a good, loving, responsible father shelling out over $18k per month for a one-year-old, and an entitled woman decides she wants more. My mama and dem would’ve lost their minds for $2K,” Wayans added.

“Do you pay all that money per month and be called a ‘visitor?’ Do the math. This is delusional. I will let the lawyers and God do what they do. I’ll be creating art from a broken heart. I got nothing but love. Even when it’s bad, it’s good…it’s GOD.”

According to RadarOnline, Moreland seemingly wants more than $18,000, claiming her monthly expenses were about $21,000, including $5,000 for rent and $9,000 for day care, groceries and other expenses. She claims she needs an additional $1,500 to clothe her daughter and buy school uniforms and seeks an extra $2,000 per month for child care while she works.

Wayans added that Moreland was receiving support comparable to a doctor’s salary yet she still isn’t satisfied.

“All these women having to drag men to court who pay nothing towards their children. And here, a woman gets a doctor’s salary and says it isn’t enough? I’ve had two children before this. I’ve never had this problem. I’m a good man with a good heart and strong sense of responsibility, but I refuse to be used and discredited.”

Fans weighed in and seemed to support Wayans. One fan exclaimed, “W!LD s–t 20k a month I wanna be a BABY for a livin’.” Another fan wondered, “Damn 18k sis? Wtf that baby eating… filet mignon and lobster.”

Many suggested Wayans could protect himself in the future including one who stated, “Not our business!! Marlon been around for years and was never in no mess!!! I smell a clout chasing BM.”

Among those who wondered why Moreland didn’t seek joint custody, one person said, “Lmfaoo, why do y’all refuse to share custody with parents who wants to be actively involved in the kids lives? Who do y’all think you’re hurting wen u do dat?”

No word yet if Wayans’ child support payments will be increased.