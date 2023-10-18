‘Everything She Do Is Creepy’: Fans Say Tiffany Haddish Was ‘Doing the Most’ After She Seductively Dances Near Michael Jordan

Fans are saying that Tiffany Haddish is back “doing the most” after a new video captured her seductively dancing close by NBA legend Michael Jordan.

Both individuals were in attendance at Usher’s show in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 14. In the footage, which has now traveled all throughout the social media sphere, the “Girls Trip” actress can be seen trotting over to the former Chicago Bulls player’s VIP section, where she put on a show for Jordan, his wife of 10 years Yvette Prieto, and everyone else who was watching.

Tiffany Haddish was caught bumping and grinding near Michael Jordan at Usher’s Las Vegas concert. (Photos: @tiffanyhaddish/Instagram; Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

Throughout the video, Haddish can be seen body rolling while Usher performed his 1997 hit, “Nice & Slow.” The 43-year-old was then seen pulling a woman up out of her seat to dance along with her.

Haddish and the woman playfully ground on each other before seemingly coming together for an embrace.

It wasn’t long before the clip ended up on Instagram, courtesy of the media outlet @noironlineorg. While it looks like Haddish was having a great time, a few commenters felt her actions were over the top. Some claimed she was “Doing the most” and others said, “She’s embarrassing.”

Another social media user claimed that Haddish’s moves were “Creepy,” which was disputed by another individual who suggested that the comedian was simply having fun.

“Tiff having fun and since everyone calling her creepy everything she do is creepy,” they wrote.

Fans are also cringing over another video of Haddish from that same night, which shows her with her tongue hanging out of her mouth as she records shirtless Usher on stage with her phone. It was a sight to behold, but it left many referring to her as a “lizard.”

One said, “Boy sis was ready with the lizard tongue. She probably scared him.” Another added, “yall ever seen when a lizard prepares to snatch its food.”

Haddish was in the news earlier this month after a video of her throwing it back on rapper Meek Mill at the REFORM Alliance event made waves online. The Grammy winner recorded herself on Instagram Live as she danced while Mill attempted to walk past her.

However, the “Dreams and Nightmares” lyricist got caught in the middle of Haddish shaking her rump and eventually gave in, telling her to “Bend that s–t over.”

Nevertheless, this “cringe” interaction was nothing compared to when the “Night Shift” star decided to chase behind Shakira at the VMA’s this past September. Haddish not only followed around the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer but also shouted her name in a horrible Spanish accent and even photobombed several of Shakira’s photos.

Why is Tiffany Haddish chasing shakira down & shakira tryna escape😭 pic.twitter.com/2Tvf3kQw2C — NATE (@NATERERUN) September 14, 2023

While Haddish has since blamed her questionable act on alcohol, her action prompted many individuals to remind folks about Marlon Wayans’ previous comments on “The Kitchen” star’s outrageous behavior.

Back in 2020, the “White Chicks” actor credited Haddish for being a “funny” actress but also suggested that she doesn’t have a chill button.

“Sometimes you would just be, like, inappropriate. It’s like a love scene and you want to sit on the actor’s lap and fart. And it’s like, ‘No, Tiffany,’” Wayans shared.

It appears Haddish has not yet learned when to calm down and when it’s time to be “on 10.”