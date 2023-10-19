‘It’ll Make You Three-Consider, Not Reconsider’: Rick Ross Says Jada Pinkett Smith Revealing Secrets About Her Marriage to Will Smith Makes Him Rethink Getting Close to a Woman

Rick Ross is rethinking what it means to get close to a woman due to Jada Pinkett Smith‘s recent revelations about her past and marriage to “Bad Boys” actor Will Smith.

The “Girls Trip” actress has been doing a press tour for her new memoir, “Worthy” and she shocked the couple’s fans when she revealed that she and Smith have been separated since 2016. She also gave detailed information about the couple’s relationship, and Ross took to his Instagram Stories to weigh in.

Rick Ross speaks out following Jada Pinkett Smith’s revelations about her marriage to Will Smith. (Photo: @richforever / Instagram)

The Hip Hop Wolf shared a clip from Ross’ Instagram Story on Oct. 18, where he said, “How Jada Pinkett Smith’s movin’, it don’t make you wanna really be that close with a woman,” said Ross. “It’ll really make you three-consider, not reconsider, three-consider ever being married. Damn, baby, you talking about so much personal business. What’s your credit score?”

“Will, go home, Will,” he continued. “Make her go open you a moon pie.”

Fans also weighed in, and one agreed with Rozay about the Smiths.

“MEN LISTEN TO THE BOSS & never forget don’t save her she don’t want to be saved,” replied one fan.

“oh good rick ross’ opinion about the toxic relationship that he isnt even a part of, on the internet,” wrote another, while a third said, “What’s sad is that nobody is telling her to shut up & move on with her life.”

However, many advised Ross to not be so critical of all women due to the actions of one. “Hope he smart enough to realize that not every woman is on this level. You smart right?”

50 Cent also spoke out after learning that Pinkett Smith used to be a drug dealer growing up in Baltimore. He captioned the post, “Alright enough is an enough FREE WILL SMITH! WTF is going to on #bransoncognac#lecheminduroi.”

In another post, he shared a short video of “The Stephen A. Smith Show” of the host calling out the “Set It Off” star for “emasculating” her husband “publicly.”

“How much smaller do you want to make him,” said the sports analyst, later adding, “It’s not our business.” He said he cringes every time he hears about Pinkett Smith.

They say never say never but I ain’t never getting caught up in no shit like this. don’t even say marriage to me Fvck that! #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/QH5Phy1seZ — 50cent (@50cent) October 16, 2023

The 52-year-old actress told NBC’s Hoda Kobt for a “Today” show interview that she and Smith separated in 2016 and have been living separately ever since 2020. Kobt asked why the duo decided to keep their separation a secret, and the “Matrix” actress replied that she wasn’t “ready.”

“I think just not being ready yet,” she said. “Still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership, right, and in regards to how do we present that to people. And we hadn’t figured that out.”

Pinkett Smith explained that the two would eventually live together again in a follow-up interview after the public seemed confused about the state of their marriage. She added that they were working on their “life partnership.”

While many have blamed the “All of Us” executive producer for sharing marital secrets, others blame her husband following a recently resurfaced video of Smith saying, “divorce is not an option.”

To block out the noise online, Smith has since turned his “notifications off” on Instagram.