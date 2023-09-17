‘You Was Always on 10’: Watch Marlon Wayans Warn Tiffany Haddish of ‘Always’ Being ‘Inappropriate’ In Resurfaced Interview Following Clips of Her Chasing Shakira

Tiffany Haddish fans have turned to her biggest critics and they’ve had enough of her over-the-top antics.

The comedian has been slammed for days over her outlandish behavior at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, which included her chasing Shakira like a crazed fan and photobombing the singer on the red carpet.

Video of Marlon Wayans calling Tiffany Haddish out for doing too much resurfaces after fans say she needs to be pulled aside after stalking Shakira at the 2023 VMAs. Photos: @Tiffanyhaddish/Instagram; @Marlonwayans/Instagram)

Outspoken social media users have since have called out the “Girls Trip” actress for her lack of decorum and perceived inability to tone down her rambunctious persona. While her hijinks have yielded laughter in the past, critics are hardly finding humor in her behavior these days.

Instead, questions about her mental well-being and hopes that an industry peer can talk some sense into her have cropped up.

“Y’all, she may not be well. I mean for real! Somebody needs to check on her,” wrote one person.

Tiffany Haddish (whose a rapper now) talks about chasing down Shakira to talk about working on music or being a backup dancer in one of her videos

🔗: https://t.co/3IjTZHXOV6 pic.twitter.com/o9Jwc6uezq — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) September 15, 2023

“Um… ain’t no one in that world gonna pull Tiffany Haddish to the side?” asked one X user. Several users responded that other celebrities, namely stylist Law Roach and fellow comedian Marlon Wayans, have attempted to address Tiffany’s behavior, but to no avail.

In 2021, Haddish filled in as a host on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” when Marlon Wayans appeared as a guest.

In a resurfaced clip of their interaction, Wayans noted that even at the age of 16, Haddish was loud and full of her signature “She ready!” energy.

When asked why she had yet to land a role in a Wayans production, he told her, “Me and my family, we always say that you’re funny…You were always funny, but were just so, you was always on 10. Like, and sometimes you would just be, like, inappropriate. It’s like a love scene and you want to sit on the actor’s lap and fart. And it’s like, ‘No, Tiffany. It’s not for this scene.’ So it was just maturation hit you.”

Social media users left comments like, “You know you’re loud and extra if the Wayans think you’re loud” and “Well he shaded her in the nicest way possible. Her facial expression when he said she wasn’t mature enough said it all.”

A third person said that Wayans responded like a big brother and that they “hope she took his wisdom and is using it.”

Last year, image architect and celebrity stylist, Law Roach, told Jason Lee that he “ruined a lot of relationships because of [his friendship with] Tiffany Haddish.” The fashion guru said, “I tried to teach her how people should treat her,” before explaining that she lacked a filter and irresponsibly name-dropped him when negotiating deals.

That combination along with Haddish’s new team ultimately reportedly ruined her and Roach’s once-close friendship.