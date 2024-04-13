‘Everyone’s About to be Disappointed’: Marlon Wayans Fans Say ‘Scary Movie’ Reboot Is Doomed If His Family Is Not Involved

“Scary Movie” is getting the reboot treatment two decades after it lampooned cult classic horror flicks under the comedic genius of the Wayans family.

But news of the project, which is slated to begin production in the fall, has been met with renewed demands to bring the beloved brood back into the fold.

The film is financed by Miramax, which backed the original that debuted in 2000 distributed by Paramount. “Fast & Furious” producer Neal H. Moritiz is also attached to the project. A theatrical release is slated for 2025, though casting details have not been announced.

The reboot comes 11 years after the fifth installment in the franchise. The Wayans have not been a part of the series since “Scary Movie 2.”

"Scary Movie" reboot announcement renews fan demands for the Wayans family to rejoin the franchise.

“If the Wayans Brothers, Anna Faris, and Regina Hall aren’t all involved, they can keep that scary movie reboot,” read one tweet.

Another skeptical X user commented, “I love how with the announcement of Scary Movie getting a reboot everyone is posting pics and clips from Scary Movie 1&2, which were the only good ones bc of the Wayans bros. But they aren’t involved [with] the reboot so everyone’s about to be disappointed.”

Despite the skepticism, some are hoping the reboot will still be just as funny, “Im feeling some type of way but only way its gonna work is if they have some really funny a– people. And don’t over do it!!”

Marlon Wayans, his older brother Shawn, and additional co-writers penned the first two films. Keenen Ivory Wayans, their eldest sibling, directed both flicks that also starred the aforementioned brothers.

The “Marlon” show actor previously addressed his family’s departure from the franchise. He spoke out in 2020 about his family’s sour experience working with the Weinstein brothers, Bob and Harvey, whom he described as an “evil regime.”

According to him, their working relationship fell apart during negotiations for the third installment. “It’s like, ‘If you don’t want to pay for the jokes, have somebody else do it,’” he told Variety at the time.

“We read on Christmas Eve that they were going with someone else for [‘Scary Movie 3’],” Marlon noted while acknowledging the 20th anniversary of the film that spoofed popular titles like “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and “Scream.”

“We probably could have sued or whatever, but part of us was like, ‘All you can do is allow us to create something new.’ I could write a book on that whole thing, honestly. They definitely still owe us money, lots of money. What they did was really bad business,” he added.

Last year, Marlon revisited the topic when he revealed he would be willing to revisit the horror movie parody now that the Weinsteins are not involved.

“They out, and that’s why I would return it now. I think that it needs a reboot, and I think that there’s—the only story that people want to hear is the Wayans is back otherwise, ‘cause we know how to tell those jokes. There’s only certain people that can tell jokes about everybody and nobody get offended,” explained the multi-hyphenate entertainer during his appearance on “Drink Champs.”

At this time, none of the Wayans have publicly acknowledged the reboot.