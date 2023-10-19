‘He Probably Watching This Right Now’: Resurfaced Clip Has Shaquille O’Neal Convinced Stevie Wonder Can Actually See 

For years now, Shaquille O’Neal has seemingly been trolling the legendary Stevie Wonder by casting doubt over if he’s really blind.

Fans say he had a little too much fun with a resurfaced clip of Lady Gaga blowing a kiss to the “Overjoyed” singer at the 2015 Grammy Awards, and now many think he actually can see since he blew a kiss back.

O’Neal shared the edited clip with his 32.7 million followers on Oct. 19, and he hilariously looked puzzled as he seemingly pondered how Wonder — who is legally blind — knew that someone blew him a kiss.

Shaquille O’Neal shares old video clip of Stevie Wonder to question if the singer is really blind. (Photos: @shaq/Instagram; Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

Lady Gaga was one of the performers during the Award shows’ official after-party tribute concert, “Stevie Wonder: Songs in the Key of Life — An All-Star Grammy Salute,” and as she walked across the stage before her performance, she looked at Wonder in the audience and blew him a kiss.

However, the clip shared by Shaq was edited, and it appeared as if Wonder immediately blew Gaga a kiss, prompting fans to respond with hilarious comments.

One fan replied with laughing emojis, writing, “I hate youuuuuu he probably watching this right now.” Another fan replied with even more emojis, writing,” “don’t ask us, we just as confused as you shaq [laughing crying emoji].”

“They been saying for years that Steve can see,” joked a third. Yet, one fan decided to add some context to what really took place in the unedited video clip. “I saw this live… his wife leaned over and told him she blew him a kiss… video was edited,” that person wrote.

The real clip shows Wonder’s companion leaning over to let the “Ebony and Ivory” singer know that Gaga was blowing him a kiss, and he blew her one back as well.

Also performing for Wonder at the tribute was his daughter, Aisha, who sang “Isn’t She Lovely,” a song that her father wrote for her, with fellow singer Ne-Yo, according to The Associated Press.

Gaga sang Wonder’s hit “I Wish” while opera singer Andrea Bocelli sang “I Just Called to Say I Love You.” Beyoncé, Annie Lennox, Pharrell, India.Arie, Janelle Monae, Jill Scott and Babyface also were among the stars performing in the tribute.

It’s unclear if the former Los Angeles Lakers player is truly trolling the 73-year-old singer, but he previously has shared another hilarious story about the time when they used to live in the same apartments.

“We lived in the same building on Wilshire [Blvd.] You can park in the front or you can park in the bottom. I’m already in the elevator,” said Shaq on an episode of “Drink Champs” in October 2022, before sharing that Wonder came into the same elevator.

“I’m standing in the corner, I see him I don’t want to say nothing and he’s like, ‘What up Diesel.’ He hit his button and he got off his floor and I’m like,” he continued before making a confused face.

Stevie Wonder did what 🤔🤯🤣… #positivedoses247 #DrinkChamps #Shaq



Shaq shared this story the following month during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Outside of being an NBA legend and a self-proclaimed funnyman, the former athlete travels the world performing at concerts, shows, and music festivals as DJ Diesel.