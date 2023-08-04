Common’s Dating History Explained: Is Jennifer Hudson Waiting for Love or Wasting Her Time?

Common may be a beloved hip-hop MC and actor but his track record with the ladies has people questioning whether his rumored relationship with fellow veteran entertainer Jennifer Hudson will last.

Common and Jennifer Hudson. (Photo: @Iamjhud/Instagram)

The two multi-hyphenate artists first sparked dating rumors in 2022 after they were spotted spending time together. Those rumors resurfaced in January after the two wrapped filming for a movie they co-star in and were later seen having dinner at the popular restaurant Nobu in Malibu in February and taking a walk linked arm in arm in their native Chicago in May.

The speculation only intensified after Hudson wished Common a happy 51st birthday on Instagram along with a photo of them together in March as well as took off to London for a weekend getaway at the beginning of July.

But neither of the longstanding celebs has confirmed they are officially an item. When TMZ recently caught up with Hudson, she said Common was “a beautiful man” but only stated, “rumors say a lot” when asked to confirm whether they were actually an item.

Some of Hudson’s fans have cautioned the powerhouse songstress and talk show host against dating Common due to his dating history and failure to commit long-term.

“Her new boo? I hope not, she can do better. Don’t get me wrong he’s a great person, but he doesn’t commit and he’s hurt several,” one Instagram user wrote under Hudson’s birthday tribute to Common.

“Love you Chicago love you and him but Gurr I’m scared for you,” another chimed in. One Twitter user even called him “the male version of Lori Harvey.”

Common has dated Erykah Badu, Serena Williams,Taraji P. Henson , Tiffany Haddish , Angela Rye now Jennifer Hudson he is the male version of Lori Harvey pic.twitter.com/obcy8hlMuq — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) April 17, 2023

Prior to his alleged relationship with Hudson, Common was in a relationship with comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish. In an exclusive interview with The Washington Post, the “Girls Trip” star said her relationship with the rapper was “the healthiest, “funnest” and “safest” one she’s “ever had.

However, she said things went unexpectedly downhill when Common began withdrawing from her and then broke up with her over the phone. At the time, he said the breakup was mutual, something Haddish now denies.

“It wasn’t mutual,” Haddish told the Post. “It was more him saying, ‘I think this relationship has run its course.’ And I was like, ‘OK. Like you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. OK?’”

Prior to Haddish, Common dated many high-profile women. They include singer Erykah Badu from 2000 to 2002; actress Taraji P. Henson in 2005; tennis legend and entrepreneur Serena Williams from 2007 to 2010; actress Regina Hall from 2015 to 2016; and political analyst Angela Rye from 2017 to 2018.

Kim Jones, the mother of his daughter Omoye Assata, is his earliest known relationship on record. The two split in 1998, according to a report by People.

While doing promos for his 2019 memoir, “Let Love Have The Last Word,” Common said going to therapy helped him realize why it was difficult for him to stay in long-term relationships.

“The pattern I found myself in — and my therapist broke it down — was the feeling of being in love and that honeymoon period. I was addicted to that feeling,” Common told “The Breakfast Club” in an interview. “When that feeling would go away, and the real part of relationships came, I wasn’t ready to do the work.”

The “Just Wright” actor also said he was hurt by his breakup with Badu, who was the one to end things, because she was his first love; yet, being with her caused him to dim his light.

Now fans are concerned Hudson may be wasting her time and eventually become another casualty of Common’s struggle with commitment. But Common, who, like Hudson, has not confirmed if they are an item, only had nice things to say about his rumored lady love.

“I’ll say, speaking of Chicago, she’s a Chicagoan, this amazing human being — I’ve always been inspired by her,” he told Al Roker on Today. “She’s one of the most beautiful people I ever met on the planet. Incredible heart, and she’s just dope, man.”